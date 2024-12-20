'Frantic Friday': Brits warned of 'pre-Christmas panic' as millions of motorists start holiday journeys

By Henry Moore

Motorists have been warned of a “pre-Christmas panic” as millions of Brits begin their holiday journeys today.

Almost 30 million people will travel during the Christmas period, with 14.3m of those travelling over the weekend, according to data from the RAC and travel analytics company INRIX.

The RAC branded today “frantic Friday” as it warned of potential chaos on Britain’s roads.

The AA said at least 23.7 million journeys are planned for today, making it the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since records began in 2010.

The motor service highlighted the areas most likely face congestion on “frantic Friday.”

The M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

The M25 near Heathrow airport, west London

The M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham

The M4 around Cardiff and Newport

The M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Friday afternoon will be the worst time to travel ahead of Christmas, IINRIX warned, as traffic jams hit England’s motorways.

According to their data, delays of 45 minutes are likely on many of England’s busiest roads.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "Our research suggests that with Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, many drivers will be squeezing in their getaway trips right up until the big day itself.

"While the getaway starts to ramp up from Friday, 'Snarl-up Saturday' looks particularly challenging as does Christmas Eve. Travelling outside peak hours might be the only way drivers miss the worst of the jams."

It comes as the Met Office issued weather warnings ahead of Christmas, bringing the risk of further travel delays during the festive period.