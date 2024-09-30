Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Cinema-goers have reportedly been walking out of screenings and watching Demi Moore’s new film ‘through their hands’ due to the violence in some scenes.

The Substance, which tackles the topic of impossible beauty standards for women, sees the main character take a black market drug which can supposedly create a ‘younger, more perfect’ version of the user.

But the film’s brutal scenes have had some audience members walking out.

Around 20 people walked out of one central London screening, with one reportedly saying: “Most people watched it through their hands. It was the most graphic film I’ve ever seen.”

However the film has one critical acclaim.

Some people have walked out 'just minutes' into the film. Picture: Alamy

On a TV appearance last week, Demi said: “It is almost impossible to fully describe because it is dealing with some serious subject matters.

“The best way I can sum it up is that it is like The Picture of Dorian Gray meets Death Becomes Her meets a Jane Fonda workout video.”

The Substance (2024) directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle. Picture: Alamy

She said: “When I read The Substance I thought, wow, this could be really amazing - or it could be a f***ing disaster.

“So, of course I had to say yes.

“I feel like Ghost was very similar, but I think when we push ourselves out of our comfort zone and it makes us afraid it always makes us a little better. Even if it fails.”

Critics have called the film “a shocking assault on the senses.”