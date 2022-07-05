Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film
By Megan Hinton

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film 'The Rise Of Gru'.

A viral trend erupted on the social media app which involves teenage boys filming themselves going to watch the new film, clad in suits and describing themselves as The Gentleminions.

The decision to ban large groups came after some cinema reported rowdy behaviour from the teens when in the screening.

Some of the viral videos show those taking part cheering and clapping loudly and being disruptive during screenings, leading to some UK cinemas to enforce dress code restrictions.

It it not clear where the trend originated but the #gentleminions videos show suited groups attending the screenings and copying the main character, supervillain Felonius Gru, and his signature hand gesture.

In the videos, which have racked up millions of views on the app, groups can be seen celebrating saying "the five-year wait is over".

Some even took bananas to snack on during the screenings, referencing the favourite food of the Minions.

One independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, has banned any unaccompanied children who are wearing suits from watching the film.

In a statement posted on Twitter, The Regal wrote: "We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru'.

"This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and it's associated behaviour."

Adding: "Good afternoon Wadebridge, following the large numbers of unaccompanied children who attended last night to watch ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ (U), we would like to please ask parents to remind their children of some etiquette:

"Mobile phones and devices are not allowed to be used during the film, they will be politely asked to put them away.

"Please be respectful to the staff and other paying customers, if they shout / scream or throw items at other customers they will be asked to leave.

"We would also ask that they do not jump up and down / put their feet on the back of the seat in front of them.

"We love to see young people coming to the cinema and enjoying movies, and do not want to appear as killjoys, but we do enforce some boundaries of acceptable behaviour."

A spokesperson for Odeon cinemas said: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."

Movie studio Universal Pictures, which produced the film, has endorsed the #gentleminions trend, tweeting "to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you".

Whilst a manager of a Vue Cinema in Worcester said they were forced to issue £1,300 worth of refunds in one day due to complaints.

They said: "The trend cost me £1,300 yesterday. I had to refund all of the tickets in that theatre because of kids shouting and mimicking the minions while the film was playing.

"It was a group of about eight kids. Now, when we see any kids coming in to see the film dressed up we give them a warning."

"We tell them that if there is one complaint, whatever that may be, they will be kicked out of the cinema.

"It’s something being implemented across a lot of cinemas, I have colleagues in Cheltenham who I know have had problems as well."

