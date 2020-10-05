Breaking News

Cineworld confirms plans to temporarily shut all UK sites

5 October 2020, 07:31 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 07:58

Cineworld's UK sites will close from Thursday, it has been confirmed
Cineworld's UK sites will close temporarily from Thursday, it has been confirmed. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Cinema chain Cineworld has confirmed plans to temporarily close its sites in both the UK and the US after big studios started to delay their major film releases to wait for better audiences.

The decision to close cinemas from Thursday will affect around 45,000 employees in the two countries - Cineworld's two main markets.

The firm will shut 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from this Thursday, and 536 Regal theatres in the US.

Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: "This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets - including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry.

"We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.

"Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen."

This story is being updated

