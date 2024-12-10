Cineworld to close six more branches taking total to 11 - see full list

10 December 2024, 15:37

Cineworld has announced plans to close a further six branches
Cineworld has announced plans to close a further six branches. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Cineworld has said it will shut another six of its cinemas following a major restructuring process.

The cinema chain revealed the fresh closures after formally completing a restructuring plan it launched in the summer to shore up its finances, which had already seen it shut five cinemas.

It has now said it will also close six more locations; Castleford, Leigh, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Poole and Weymouth.

Cineworld in Northampton is among the sites to be closed
Cineworld in Northampton is among the sites to be closed. Picture: Alamy

The leisure firm has not disclosed how many jobs will be impacted by the closures.

The move will leave Cineworld with 90 cinemas across the UK.

It shut sites in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Loughborough, Yate and Swindon Regent Circus earlier this year as part of its restructuring programme.

It had also earmarked its Hinckley cinemas for closure, but this was granted a reprieve after a new property deal was agreed.

Cineworld's restructuring also resulted in reduced rents at a raft of other UK sites, helping to increase cost savings across the business.

The company said it has improved its financial position by also securing additional funds, including £40 million in liquidity.

It also plans to invest around £35 million across its estate, particularly in refurbishing existing cinemas.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International, said: "The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

"This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come."

It comes amid a busy period for the film industry, with a recent major releases including Wicked, Gladiator II, Paddington In Peru and Moana 2.

Andrew Westwood has been found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child

Netflix Sex Education actor found guilty of raping schoolgirl who came to him for acting lessons
Firefighters standing in front of a demolished apartment block

Police arrest three people over apartment explosion that left six dead

Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to challenge ‘absurd’ corruption charges as he gives evidence

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus

Israel says reports of troops advancing towards Damascus are 'fake news'

Four people were injured in the incident

Attacker on the run after four people 'sprayed with unknown substance' at London university
Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighters

China is sending message with presence of fleet and aircraft – says Taiwan

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone emergency surgery

Brazilian president in intensive care after emergency brain surgery

Sir Mark Rowley has warned of 'eye watering' Met police cuts. The force has spent more than £40m policing pro-Palestine protests

‘One step behind’ crime bosses: Met fury as force to cut 2,300 police due to £450m budget black hole
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses with Billionaire Nick Candy as he announced as the party treasurer

Property tycoon Nick Candy announces he’s giving Reform UK '7 figures' after becoming party treasurer
c

Bashar Al Assad’s in-laws flee UK to join daughter as couple seek asylum in Russia, claim neighbours

