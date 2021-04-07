City drivers urged to think twice before buying 'Chelsea tractor' SUVs

7 April 2021, 11:36

Cars including SUVs queue in a long traffic jam on Knightsbridge in London
Cars including SUVs queue in a long traffic jam on Knightsbridge in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Drivers in the UK's urban areas are being urged not to buy large, highly polluting SUVs in a new report.

The report by a think tank has found three quarters of SUVs sold in the UK last year were registered to urban addresses.

The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea accounts for one in ten new purchases of large SUVs - earning them the 'Chelsea tractor' tag.

The New Weather Institute think tank has blamed misleading advertising for persuading families that they need bigger vehicles that cause more pollution.

In its analysis of new cars registered in the UK for 2019 the New Weather Institute found:

  • Three quarters of all SUVs sold in the UK to private citizens in 2019-2020 were registered to urban addresses
  • Six of the top ten areas for large new Large SUV sales were affluent London boroughs
  • The top three districts for Large SUVs - Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Westminster - are all Inner London boroughs. On average, one in three new private cars bought in these areas is a Large SUV.
  • These boroughs also top the league for popularity of the most polluting cars by UK sales volume (all of which are SUVs). More than one in five new cars bought in Kensington and Chelsea fall into this category.

The report recommends a ban on SUV advertising.

Steve Gooding, from the RAC Foundation, said: “We should all choose the right vehicle for the right trip to cut the size of our carbon footprint.

“It is right to question if suburban drivers need a car capable of ploughing over rivers, across fields and up steep hills just to pop to the shops,” he added.

Andrew Simms, from the New Weather Institute, said: "Advertising has somehow persuaded urban families that they need the equivalent of a two-tonne truck to go shopping, and that is a problem.

"Our analysis of the latest available UK data on new vehicle registrations reveals remarkable patterns and a bold truth to one particular piece of urban folklore.

"Chelsea, it turns out (more specifically the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea) really is the home of the big SUV, topping the national league with over one in three new private car sales there being a large SUV.

"The next three highest areas for sales are also wealthy urban, London boroughs."

The AA's Edmund King said: "Some of the cleanest cars come in the SUV shape but are all electric such as the Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X or Hyundai Kona.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

An election candidate’s advertising poster for the election in Greenland (Emil Helms/AP)

Greenland poll produces win for party opposed to mining project
Over £27,000 has been donated to Ciaran's family after his tragic death.

Over £27,000 raised for family of baby who died after his pram was hit by car
People wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran battles with surge in coronavirus cases following Persian New Year
Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu speaks during a briefing (Wu Taijing/AP)

Taiwan says it will defend itself ‘to the very last day’ if attacked by China
Border Force officers escort men thought to be migrants to a waiting bus in Dover (file image)

Asylum seekers 'removed from Britain without having cases properly heard'
Mobile Emergency Care Service workers in Brazil

Brazil: Daily Covid deaths pass 4,000 for first time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London