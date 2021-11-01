Civil servants handed reading list to help them 'confront their privilege'

1 November 2021, 09:45 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 10:26

More than 60 books and articles are said to be featured on the list
More than 60 books and articles are said to be featured on the list. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A reading list has been supplied to civil servants to help them "confront their privilege".

Employees have been advised to read books that help them "gain a deeper understanding of racism and the anti-racist work that needs to be done" as they "admit their place in a system of oppression", according to the Mail on Sunday.

They have also been told not to use the phrase 'black mark' to indicate a misdemeanour.

READ MORE: Tory MP doubles down on claim white privilege is 'an extremist ideology'

READ MORE: Ideas such as 'white privilege' should not be taught as fact in schools, says Govt

More than 60 books and articles are said to be featured with titles including White Fragility: Why It's So Hard To Talk To White People About Racism.

It was reportedly circulated by a staff group called the Civil Service Race Forum.

More literature includes Building A Police-Free Future: Frequently Asked Questions, the US title In Defense Of Looting; and Are Prisons Obsolete? and It's Time To Confront The 'Karen' In All Of Us: Unpacking White Privilege.

The reading list, revealed by a concerned whistleblower working at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), reportedly says: "This list of resources is intended to help white people gain a deeper understanding of racism and the anti-racist work that needs to be done.

"To be anti-racist is to be actively opposed to racism. It means confronting our white privilege and admitting our place in a system of oppression."

It adds: "We are all (un)learning at our own pace. But when the consequences of our ignorance are bound up in the continued discrimination, violence, and murders of Black people, we must work harder."

A spokesman for the ONS confirmed it had been shared with staff but "did not reflect official guidance".

He added: "As an inclusive employer, we encourage the sharing of ideas and respectful open discussion but will take action should concerns be raised."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Prince Charles, Boris Johnson, and Sir David Attenborough will deliver their opening speeches from 12pm.

Watch live: PM, Prince Charles and David Attenborough deliver COP26 opening speeches

Disruptive protest groups such as Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion are "not heroes", claims Liz Truss.

Truss: Insulate Britain are not heroes and give environmentalism 'a bad name'

Paul O'Dwyer was pronounced dead on the banks of the Cleddau river.

Tributes paid to ex-soldier who gave his life trying to save paddleboarders

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays boss Jes Staley quits after inquiry into links with Jeffrey Epstein

The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK.

Fishing row: France will toughen port and border checks unless UK makes 'significant move'

Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to get their booster as soon as they are

Booster jabs now offered without appointments in England

Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis

Climate at 'one minute to midnight,' says PM - but China, Russia and Brazil snub COP26

Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid, but says she has not seen the President in person since Tuesday

Biden's press secretary tests positive for Covid after deciding not to attend COP26

Police arrest a suspect following the attack on a Tokyo train

Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack

The scene of the train crash this morning

13 people taken to hospital after Salisbury train crash

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'

The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'
Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled
Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told
Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'
Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected
Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police