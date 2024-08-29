Pictured: Mobility scooter stabbing victim killed in attack in east London - as family pay tribute

Pictured: Clapton stabbing victim 'wouldn't hurt a fly' as family pay tribute to wheelchair user who died in East London. Picture: alamy / Family handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who was stabbed to death in East London has been pictured for the first time, as his family paid tribute to a son who "wouldn't hurt a fly".

Two men – aged 28 and 21 – have been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder following the death of Jade Anthony Barnett. They remain in custody.

The family of Mr Barnett have now released photos of the 38-year-old victim, who "loved life" according to his mother, Mrs Barnett, who is in her 60s.

It comes as the public laid flowers close to the location where he was found, as a police cordon remained in place on Thursday afternoon.

His sister, Simone Barnett, 45, from Hackney, said her brother was a "cheerful and caring" man.

He had lived in Clapton with his mother, but his friends said he had moved to the Stratford area.

"He comes around here [Clapton] all the time, everyone knew my brother - young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother," she said.

Friends of his said he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.

Pictured: Clapton stabbing victim 'wouldn't hurt a fly' as family pay tribute to wheelchair user who died in East London. Picture: Family handout

Crime scene markers on Overbury Street near the scene in Rushmore Road, Clapton, east London. Picture: Alamy

The victim's mother, Ms Barnett, told The Standard: “He had bounced back after being down following his motorcycle accident.

"He moved back home and was on the up. He was looking forward to his future and he has been taken from us.”

On Wednesday evening, a black and grey electric wheelchair could be seen behind the police cordon close to a forensics tent at the scene.

Police were called on Wednesday, 28 August, at about 3:3pm to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road.

Emergency services found a man – aged in his 30s – suffering from stab would injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men have been arrested following the fatal stabbing. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.

"If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forwards and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

"The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.