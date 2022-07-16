Clarence House shares official picture to mark Camilla's 75th birthday

16 July 2022, 22:21

The Duchess of Cornwall's 75th Birthday Portrait
The Duchess of Cornwall's 75th Birthday Portrait. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

An official picture has been released to mark the Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camilla is pictured looking relaxed and smiling in the image released for her milestone birthday, which she is set to celebrate on Sunday.

In the image, the future Queen Consort is sat at a garden table with flowers and plants in the background and a tea cup and saucer before her and a bowl of peaches.

She is wearing a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas.

The picture was taken last month in the gardens of Raymill, Camilla's retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, where the photographed peaches were grown.

Camilla will celebrate her birthday with a small family dinner over the weekend, Clarence House has said.

It is likely Charles will host the evening get-together and guests are likely to dine at Highgrove House.

Read more: Camilla appears to poke fun at woke culture at event to mark 75th birthday

Read more: Camilla: It’s 'not easy' finding time to spend with Charles

Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, and son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, are expected to attend along with her younger sister Annabel Elliot.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Camila lamented how family meals had become a thing of the past, and everyone is now on "their devices".

Speaking to the newspaper, the duchess said: "Families don't sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner.

"Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down (to eat). Now everyone is on their devices. It just makes me quite cross."

The newly-released image comes after the duchess guest edited the latest edition of Country Life magazine, with her son penning a paean to peaches - an essential ingredient in one of his mother's favourite desserts peach melba.

Mr Parker Bowles wrote: "My mother is a keen grower of white peaches (the subject of this month's column was very much her idea) and they certainly don't want for attention."

For the issue, Camilla commissioned the Duchess of Cambridge to photograph her for the cover.

An avid photographer, Kate has regularly shared snaps of her three children online.

