Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' after Labour declares 'all out-war on the countryside'

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' by government as pro-Palestinian rallies continue. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jeremy Clarkson has been forced to abandon plans to ferry farmers' to a London protest after he claimed the National Farmers Union (NFU) was told to restrict the number of attendees.

A furious Clarkson has said NFU organisers had been told to restrict numbers to 1,800 after 10,000 were initially scheduled to attend - a measure he says is not applied to other protests, including pro-Palestine rallies.

It comes as Farmers across the UK finalised plans to protest on November 19 following Labour's announced changes to inheritance tax in the recent Budget.

A measure the presenter labelled "all out-war on the countryside", Clarkson added that he had booked a coach to London to protest alongside a group of farmers from the Cotswolds.

However, the presenter-turned-farmer revealed he has now been forced to shelve plans following limits imposed on attendees.

The Metropolitan Police have since refuted the claims, stressing the force “has not banned anyone from marching on this date” and officers “will work with anyone wishing to organise a peaceful protest”.

Customers queue to get into Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire during the opening weekend of the shop following its winter closure. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Clarkson told The Sun: “Perhaps if I had draped my tractor in a Palestinian flag it would be different. It seems that if you are from Just Stop Oil or protesting about Gaza, you can do what you want.

“But farmers are treated differently by a government that is waging an all out-war on the countryside.

"We wanted to protest in a dignified and sensible way – which was why I had booked the coach rather than causing disruption with tractors and farming vehicles.”

However, a spokesman for the Met said: “We are aware that there are a number of events being planned currently in relation to the recent Budget announcements affecting farmers.

"The National Farmers’ Union have emphasised that their event at a conference centre in Westminster on Nov 19 will not be a protest.

"This is not on advice from the Metropolitan Police, and at no point have we banned anyone from marching on this date.”

In a message penned to its 55,000 members, the union strongly urged those who have not registered to stay away from the capital.

“There are legal issues which mean we can’t simply turn up in numbers in Westminster on the streets or the open spaces.

"We cannot risk either member or public safety, or the loss of public support that could come from what could be an illegal demonstration,” the letter said.

“But far more than 1,800 NFU members want their voice to be heard – and rightly.

The Farmer's Dog pub, Jeremy Clarkson's latest venture, opened at noon in Asthall, Oxfordshire on 23 August 2024 at noon. Picture: Alamy

"The level of anger in the industry may never have been so high. So whilst our mass lobby event is at capacity and we are asking members who have not registered not to do so now, we want this to be the first event, not the only event, where you can be heard.”

The group said it was hoping to see more than 10,000 people protest in London on Nov 19.

Farmers are not being encouraged to bring their tractors to London, unlike similar protests that took place last year.

Mr Bailye said: “We might have some tractors there, but the idea is not to bring the city to a halt.”

A separate protest has since been organised on the same day.

Clive Bailye, the founder of The Farming Forum, claimed he and several other farmers have gained permission from the Met to hold a demonstration around Westminster.