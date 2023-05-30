Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

By Danielle DeWolfe

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced he's set to quit farming, as the television star prepares to embark on a brand new career path.

The charismatic Oxfordshire farmer rose to fame following his appearance in the first series of Jeremy Clarkson's hit Amazon Prime show, quickly becoming a household name.

Hired to run the television presenter's 1,000-acre Cotswalds property Diddly Squat Farm, the farmer now looks set to quit agriculture entirely.

Downing tools and taking to Instagram, the farmer said he's been "building up the courage" to make the announcement, adding that he's venturing to a "big old barn" as part of his latest career move.

Leaving his Chipping Norton home, the young farmer looks set to launch his very own theatre show, treading the boards of the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

"I’m braving it and leaving Chippy for a UK theatre tour!" Cooper announced on social media.

"I’ll be announcing my first show tomorrow morning, that’s going on sale from 10am.

Adding: "The first available date to book tickets for my national tour is going to be in a big old barn called the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall!"

News of Cooper's career change coincides with the announcement the 24-year-old star was expecting his second child.

Cooper got engaged to long-term girlfriend Taya on Boxing Day last year.

Departing the show after two years on the hit show alongside Clarkson, the farmer's decision to tread the boards for a nationwide theatre tour has been warmly welcomed by fans.

It follows the recent announced Cooper is set to launch a new bursary in partnership with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU).

The funding is designed to assist those interested in agriculture to follow in the star's footsteps by starting a farming career.