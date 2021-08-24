Claudia Lawrence: Police search gravel pits near York in hunt for missing chef

24 August 2021, 17:33

Claudia Lawrence went missing in 2009
Claudia Lawrence went missing in 2009. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police looking for missing university chef Claudia Lawrence have begun searching gravel pits about eight miles from her home in York.

Ms Lawrence went missing 12 years ago and police believe she was murdered. Her body was never found.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday an operation has begun to search the gravel pits at Sand Hutton, to the east of York.

Speaking at the scene, Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, who took over as senior investigating officer in the case earlier this year, said: "The searches which have commenced here today at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits are in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence more than 12 years ago.

"While I cannot say at this stage how long the search may take, I do anticipate that a number of specialist officers and staff, including underwater search teams, and forensic experts are likely to be at this location for a number of days.

Claudia Lawrence's father Peter died without ever learning what happened to her
Claudia Lawrence's father Peter died without ever learning what happened to her. Picture: PA

"Whilst I am unable to disclose what brought us to this location, I would like to stress that the searches that you will see in coming days are just one of several active lines of inquiry which are currently being investigated and pursued by North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation team in our efforts to establish what happened to Claudia and to identify any person responsible for causing her harm.

"I can confirm Claudia's family are aware this activity is taking place."

Ms Lawrence, who lived by herself in the Heworth area of York, was last seen on March 18 2009 and her disappearance has been the subject of widespread speculation.

North Yorkshire Police has conducted two investigations and questioned nine people in relation to her disappearance and suspected murder but no charges have ever been brought.

Earlier this year, Mr Fox repeated North Yorkshire Police's believe that several people know, or have suspicions about, what happened to the 35-year-old.

He said some of the information received by the force "appears extremely interesting and sparks a whole new line of investigation", and he urged anyone providing this information to get back in touch with as much detail as possible.

Ms Lawrence's father, Peter, died earlier this year without knowing what happened to his daughter.

Mr Lawrence campaigned tirelessly to get answers to the puzzle of her disappearance and spent years arguing for what became the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill - also known as Claudia's Law - which allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones' financial matters.

