'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was killed after a 'vanjacking'. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

Tributes have been made to an Amazon delivery driver who was killed during a "vanjacking" in Leeds.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was found seriously injured in Heights Drive, Wortley, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene but died from his injuries.

Police said he had gone back to his van after dropping off a package, where he found someone trying to steal it.

As he attempted to intervene, the thief sped off, with the victim partially inside.

The van crashed into two parked cars before being driven off - leaving the victim seriously injured in the street.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

A former colleague - who has set up a fundraiser - has said the shock loss has left them "devastated".

The van in question. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Mike Neill, operations manager at SP Transport Group, said:

"Dear Friends, Colleagues, and Supporters,

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family, who tragically lost his life on August 20, 2024, during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft.

"This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.

"Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

"The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.

"We are launching this GoFundMe campaign to support Claudiu's family during this incredibly difficult time. Our goal is to alleviate some of the financial burdens they are facing, including funeral costs, legal expenses, and any other unforeseen challenges that may arise. While no amount of money can fill the void left by Claudiu’s passing, we hope to provide some comfort and support to his loved ones.

"We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone, and we are grateful for any contribution you can make, no matter the size. Every donation will go directly to Claudiu’s family to help them navigate the difficult days ahead.

"Please consider donating to honor Claudiu’s memory and to support his family during this heartbreaking time. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with your network would mean the world to us.

"Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support."

Kondor was found injured in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds. Picture: GoogleMaps

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

“His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify the person whose incredibly dangerous actions have been responsible for causing his death.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident. That appeal covers the circumstances of the van being stolen in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm; the journey it took along Heights Drive to where the victim was found; its movements as it fled the scene there; and its movements before being found abandoned in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, which is about six miles away.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the suspect in the van at any point after it was stolen or when it was abandoned, and we ask that people who were in the vicinity of any part of this incident check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver's loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

