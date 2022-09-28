LBC launches new 'Clear the Air' climate change podcast with Sadiq Khan

'Clear the Air' is an exclusive LBC podcast with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan which launches on October 4th on Global Player.

Clear The Air with Sadiq Khan sees the Mayor of London speak exclusively to public leaders, politicians, environmental activists and celebrities from around the world who are helping lead the fight against climate change.

Sadiq developed severe asthma aged 43 while training for the London Marathon. The onset of a chronic illness, due to breathing polluted air, not only brought home the urgency of the climate crisis but sparked a deep desire to help pursue a cleaner, greener world.

The first episode with Labour's Ed Miliband will be out on Tuesday 4th October on Global Player.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “This summer we’ve seen deadly heatwaves, destructive wildfires, and dangerous flooding across the UK and the world. At times, the threat posed by climate change can seem overwhelming, but there are inspiring people across the globe – of all ages and backgrounds – determined to help tackle this crisis head-on.

Clear the Air invites us to take a breath and reflect on the challenges facing our planet, the scale of the action needed to meet them and the steps we can all take to help secure a safer, fairer and greener future for all.”

The new environmental podcast will focus on how we can all make a difference at a time when the crisis has never been more acute.

Across the series, Sadiq will also be speaking to Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, WHO advocate for health and air quality, whose daughter Ella died following a fatal asthma attack caused by toxic air pollution; the Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti; Margaret Thatcher’s pioneering Environment Secretary Lord Deben – now Chair of the Climate Change Committee, and the Mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

Guests on the podcast include award-winning film director and writer Richard Curtis; author, environmentalist and model Lily Cole; Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband MP; the indigenous climate activist Txai Suruì and wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall.