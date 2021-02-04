Clergyman sorry for saying clap for Capt Tom was 'cult of white British nationalism'

Jarel Robinson-Brown issued an apology after his remark on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

A Church of England clergyman has issued an apology after tweeting that the national clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore was an example of the "cult of white British nationalism."

The Reverend Jarel Robinson-Brown also said he would not take part in last night's clapping effort for the national hero, who raised nearly £33m and was praised by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He Tweeted: "The cult of Captain Tom is a cult of White British Nationalism. I will offer prayers for the repose of his kind and generous soul, but I will not be joining the “National Clap”.

After sparking a major backlash, Robinson-Brown deleted the tweet and posted an apology, saying: "I offer an unreserved apology for the insensitive timing and content of my tweet regarding the clap for Captain Tom.

He followed it up writing: "I’ve now read and will sign the Church of England's Digital Charter."

The digital charter is a document aimed at "helping to make social media and the web more widely positive places."

Last night, the UK paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore with a national clap, led by Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street.

I offer an unreserved apology for the insensitive timing and content of my tweet regarding the clap for Captain Tom.



I’ve now read and will sign the Church of England's Digital Charter: https://t.co/mzJBRf4hPo — Jarel Robinson-Brown || Black Prophetic Fire 🔥 (@JarelRB) February 3, 2021

People across the country took part in the tribute to the veteran at 6pm on Wednesday, following his death at the age of 100.

Mr Johnson stood on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, having earlier urged the public to join in the clap "to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in".

Sir Tom's family said they were "incredibly touched" by the gesture and took part outside their home in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also joined the clap to commemorate the veteran's life after he died on Tuesday.