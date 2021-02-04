Clergyman sorry for saying clap for Capt Tom was 'cult of white British nationalism'

4 February 2021, 07:04 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 07:13

Jarel Robinson-Brown issued an apology after his remark on Twitter
Jarel Robinson-Brown issued an apology after his remark on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

A Church of England clergyman has issued an apology after tweeting that the national clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore was an example of the "cult of white British nationalism."

The Reverend Jarel Robinson-Brown also said he would not take part in last night's clapping effort for the national hero, who raised nearly £33m and was praised by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He Tweeted: "The cult of Captain Tom is a cult of White British Nationalism. I will offer prayers for the repose of his kind and generous soul, but I will not be joining the “National Clap”.

After sparking a major backlash, Robinson-Brown deleted the tweet and posted an apology, saying: "I offer an unreserved apology for the insensitive timing and content of my tweet regarding the clap for Captain Tom.

He followed it up writing: "I’ve now read and will sign the Church of England's Digital Charter."

The digital charter is a document aimed at "helping to make social media and the web more widely positive places."

Last night, the UK paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore with a national clap, led by Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street.

People across the country took part in the tribute to the veteran at 6pm on Wednesday, following his death at the age of 100.

Mr Johnson stood on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, having earlier urged the public to join in the clap "to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in".

Sir Tom's family said they were "incredibly touched" by the gesture and took part outside their home in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also joined the clap to commemorate the veteran's life after he died on Tuesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Burmese living in Japan and supporters hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

UN chief calls for international pressure to ensure Myanmar coup fails
President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo

Chief of Tokyo Olympics ‘may have to resign’ over derogatory comments on women
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks with fellow House Republicans on Capitol Hill

Republicans support Marjorie Taylor Greene and vow to fight Democrat action
Morgan Wallen has apologised after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur

Country star Morgan Wallen suspended from label after shouting racial slur
Biden Inauguration QAnon

McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts ‘power grab’ by Democrats
Boris Johnson suggested to MPs he would be willing to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement

PM warns he could override part of Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'Why the delay?' - Labour questions quarantine hotel rollout time frame
'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
'There's evidence the Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'

'Evidence shows Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC

Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC
Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London