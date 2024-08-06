'Is Starmer expecting permanent riots?': Cleverly dismisses Government's plan for 'standing army' to tackle unrest

6 August 2024, 14:22 | Updated: 6 August 2024, 14:37

Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The government's announcement of a 'standing army' of public order police to tackle rioting has come under fire from shadow home secretary and Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly.

The Prime Minister on Monday set out the plan to assemble thousands of specialist police officers to crack down on the violent disorder which has plagued Britain's streets for a week now - sparked by the killing of three girls at a dance class in Southport.

But Mr Cleverly has claimed there are uncertainties surrounding the Labour Government's proposal as he questioned the practicality of deploying a "standing army".

Writing on X, the former home secretary said: "Labour still don't understand that they're not in opposition any more. In government you can't just say stuff, you have to do stuff."

He posed a series of questions about the plan, including: "Using the word 'army' always sounds tough but is he suggesting a paramilitary police force? What new or additional powers will the unit have?"

It comes as the police said they had identified 30 rallies planned for tomorrow, with 5950 officers mobilised to deal with the unrest, sources said.

Rioters clash with police as hundreds outside a Holiday Inn Express, Rotherham, Sunday
Picture: Alamy

Read More: UK riots live: Belfast man 'seriously hurt' in suspected hate crime as violence continues

Read More: 28 people charged after riots erupt in Middlesbrough

He continued: "Police forces across the UK have officers who are public order trained, but when not dealing with disorder they have other police duties.

"Will this standing army of officers have no other duties? If so, what will they do when there are no riots? Or is Starmer expecting permanent riots?"

Mr Cleverly, who is seeking to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, also asked how much extra budget is being allocated, how long it will take to recruit the officers and where the unit will be based.

Fellow leadership rival Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, urged the Government to "back our brave police officers in using the full force of the law without fear or favour to restore order".

In a video posted to X, he said: "Now is the time to punish the guilty, to lock up the rioters and to take back control of Britain's streets."

Rioters throw objects and square up to police outside a Holiday Inn Express, Rotherham, Sunday
Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Tuesday, justice minister Heidi Alexander revealed more details about the so-called standing army of officers.

Ms Alexander told Times Radio: "These are police officers who have had specialist training in dealing with public order offences.

"We had 4,000 available at the weekend. There will be another 2,000 available this week. It also means that police officers are able to be deployed in parts of the country where they are needed most."

The PA news agency understands it is an expansion of the existing mutual aid scheme, to allow officers to be deployed around the country as needed. It is not known how long this measure will be in place and what it will cost.

