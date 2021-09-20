Climate activist seriously injured and crew member dies in tragic paramotor accident

Sacha Dench has been seriously injured and Dan Burton was killed in an accident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A climate activist who was attempting to circumnavigate Britain to raise awareness about the environment has been seriously injured in a paramotor accident.

A member of Sacha Dench's support staff was killed in the incident in the western Highlands of Scotland.

Ms Dench was nicknamed the "human swan" during her bid to travel 3,000 miles in the Round Britain Climate Challenge ahead of the COP26 environment talks in Glasgow next month.

She was using a paramotor, which her group, Conservation Without Borders, said allowed her to take off and land almost anywhere. The challenge started in June.

Ms Dench was to meet "interesting and inspirational people around the country" and "show us exactly how climate change is changing our country".

Sacha Dench had been trying to circumnavigate Britain. Picture: Alamy

Her group, Conservation Without Borders, said Saturday's tragedy took place at Loch Na Gainmhich.

It is understood Ms Dench and Mr Burton has been flying earlier in the day, with Mr Burton's role involving documenting the challenge from the air by recording footage and photos.

The ground crew lost contact with the flyers after they took off at about 3.30pm.

A statement said: "We are very sorry to have to confirm that Dan Burton, the support paramotorist has died as a result of the accident.

"Sacha Dench is seriously injured and is being treated in hospital. Her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

"Both highly experienced paramotorists, our thoughts are with the family of Dan Burton to whom we offer our sincere condolences.

"The incident was attended by police and medics and enquiries are underway to establish the details of the accident."

Ms Dench was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a serious condition.

The families of Ms Dench and Mr Burton have been told about the incident and the challenge has now been put on hold.