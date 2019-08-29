Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrives Into New York after Mammoth Zero-Carbon Sailing Trip

Greta Thunberg, 16, arrived into New York following a 3,000 mile yacht trip across the Atlantic. Picture: PA

Teenage climate Activist Greta Thunberg has arrived into New York after sailing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Miss Thunberg, 16, has spent the last 15 days at sea to get to the United States on an emission-free yacht.

She was greeted by a crowd of cheering fans as she pulled into North Cove Marina in lower Manhattan aboard the Malizia II at just after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

As she and her fellow crew arrived, Miss Thunberg made a brief speech, saying she was looking forward to being dry and eating food that hasn't been freeze-dried after two weeks at sea.

Speaking to the assembled crowd Miss Thunberg said she was "overwhelmed" by the support she had received.

She also had a message for US President Donald Trump, urging him to "listen to the science" and saying that he "obviously doesn't do that".

Miss Thunberg continued: "If no one has convinced him about the climate crisis emergency then why should I be able to do that?

"I'm going to now focus on spreading awareness and people in general will start caring and start realising how big a crisis this is."

Miss Thunberg will be attending a UN summit on climate change in September, before embarking on another journey to Santiago, Chile, for another UN summit in December.

The Swedish teenager, who now lives in Plymouth, became world-famous after she began protesting outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018.

She inspired a number of co-ordinated climate strikes across the planet, with many students walking out of classes to participate.

Miss Thunberg has been dubbed "the voice of a planet" and was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.