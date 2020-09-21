Climate emergency will 'dwarf' coronavirus crisis, Prince Charles says

21 September 2020, 07:32 | Updated: 21 September 2020, 07:33

Prince Charles said swift action was needed in response to the climate crisis
Prince Charles said swift action was needed in response to the climate crisis. Picture: PA

The climate emergency will "dwarf" the coronavirus crisis in its impact, the Prince of Wales has warned.

Charles recorded a message, which will be played at the virtual opening of Climate Week on Monday afternoon, from Birkhall in the grounds of Balmoral.

He said "swift and immediate action" would be needed to curb the impact of the climate crisis, adding that the coronavirus pandemic is a "window of opportunity" to reset the economy for a more "sustainable and inclusive" future.

"Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to 'reset' for... a more sustainable and inclusive future," his message will say.

"In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we cannot ignore...

"...[the environmental] crisis has been with us for far too many years - decried, denigrated and denied.

"It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."

Read more: Tax frequent fliers to tackle climate change, report suggests

Read more: 40C UK summers likely to 'rise significantly' without climate change action

Charles, 71, who tested positive for coronavirus in March and is a keen environmentalist, previously urged members of the Commonwealth to come together to tackle climate change.

He also called on business and political leaders to embrace a radical reshaping of economies and markets in order to tackle the crisis at the Davos summit back in January.

The prince has also met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Last month a study suggested the global lockdown will have a "negligible" impact on rising temperatures but a green recovery could avert dangerous climate change.

Experts led by the University of Leeds found that lockdowns caused a fall in transport use, as well as reductions in industry and commercial operations, cutting the greenhouse gases and pollutants caused by vehicles and other activities.

However, the impact is only short-lived, with analysis showing that even if some measures last until the end of 2021, global temperatures will only be 0.01C lower than expected by 2030.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A humpback whale swims in the ocean in Van Diemen Gulf, Australia

Whale swims free of crocodile-filled Australian river

Workers were effectively banned from smoking in their home offices (file image)

Council ‘bans’ staff from smoking at their desks at home

Thailand democracy plaque

Plaque symbolising Thai democracy removed in less than a day

White House

Woman arrested over White House ricin attempt

Joe Biden

Biden urges Republican senators not to push through a Ginsburg nominee
Iran US

Iran dismisses US efforts over UN sanctions as currency drops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chris Whitty is expected to issue a stark warning about a resurgence of the virus

Coronavirus UK: What time is Professor Chris Whitty's press conference today?
Tough new coronavirus restrictions will come into effect in Merseyside from Tuesday

What are the new Covid restrictions in the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire?
More testing needs to be done to get a better idea of the UK's R number

Coronavirus: What is the R number and why does it matter so much?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ruby Wax: Impending mental health crisis will be the ‘next pandemic’

Ruby Wax: Impending mental health crisis will be the ‘next pandemic’
Local economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests

Local economies can be revived post-Covid throughLocal economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests
Government must 'step up to the plate' to prevent unemployment crisis

Government must 'step up to the plate' to prevent unemployment crisis
Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic

Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic
Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six

Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six
David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London