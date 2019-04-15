Extinction Rebellion: Climate Protesters Glue Themselves To Doors At Shell HQ

Shattered doors at the Shell HQ. Picture: PA

Thousands of people have said they will join a week of protests across London organised by eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion.

Protesters smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on London's Shell HQ. Revolving doors were shattered after protesters attempted to glue themselves to doors on the day of "peaceful action."

Earlier protesters blocked several major road junctions, causing traffic in some parts of the capital to grind to a halt.

Officers are currently responding to reports of a disturbance in #Lambeth. Three males have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The incident remains ongoing. Further updates to follow. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) April 15, 2019

Police confirmed that they were dealing with an incident in Lambeth, and that three males had been arrested.

Tweets from the Extinction Rebellion London account said that protesters were gluing themselves to the doors, pouring oil and smashing windows. "This is the least we can do," they said.

Live from @Shell_UKLtd @Shell HQ in Waterloo... Protesters from @ExtinctionR gluing themselves on to the doors, pouring oil and smashing windows. This is the least we can do... pic.twitter.com/0irCJlw6t2 — Extinction Rebellion London Ⓧ (@LdnRebellion) April 15, 2019

LBC's Rachael Venables said that protesters at Oxford Circus seemed to be throwing a party.

Meanwhile at Oxford Circus... @ExtinctionR seem to be throwing a party, complete with a giant pink boat that says “Tell the Truth” @LBC pic.twitter.com/kRPzAg12SF — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) April 15, 2019

Climate change protesters turned Waterloo Bridge into a skate park on Monday. Picture: PA

On Monday morning protesters took control of Waterloo Bridge, with plans to turn the area into a garden.

They wrote online: "We have taken Waterloo Bridge!"

Just before 10:30 am hundreds of demonstrators blocked the bridge, and started to place 50 trees and a skateboard ramp.

It’s not the Garden Bridge @BorisJohnson wanted.... but hundreds of climate change activists are trying to turn Waterloo Bridge into a garden, after seizing it and blocking traffic. pic.twitter.com/gQTUmL3nPG — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) April 15, 2019

In London, protesters are seeking to block roads at four key sites in the capital.

Additional protests are expected to take place at Oxford Circus, Parliament Square and Marble Arch.