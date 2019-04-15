Extinction Rebellion: Climate Protesters Glue Themselves To Doors At Shell HQ

15 April 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 15:31

Shattered doors at the Shell HQ
Shattered doors at the Shell HQ. Picture: PA

Thousands of people have said they will join a week of protests across London organised by eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion.

Protesters smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on London's Shell HQ. Revolving doors were shattered after protesters attempted to glue themselves to doors on the day of "peaceful action."

Earlier protesters blocked several major road junctions, causing traffic in some parts of the capital to grind to a halt.

Police confirmed that they were dealing with an incident in Lambeth, and that three males had been arrested.

Tweets from the Extinction Rebellion London account said that protesters were gluing themselves to the doors, pouring oil and smashing windows. "This is the least we can do," they said.

LBC's Rachael Venables said that protesters at Oxford Circus seemed to be throwing a party.

Climate change protesters turned Waterloo Bridge into a skate park on Monday
Climate change protesters turned Waterloo Bridge into a skate park on Monday. Picture: PA

On Monday morning protesters took control of Waterloo Bridge, with plans to turn the area into a garden.

They wrote online: "We have taken Waterloo Bridge!"

Just before 10:30 am hundreds of demonstrators blocked the bridge, and started to place 50 trees and a skateboard ramp.

In London, protesters are seeking to block roads at four key sites in the capital.

Additional protests are expected to take place at Oxford Circus, Parliament Square and Marble Arch.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Ninety-six bells sound for Hillsborough victims 30 years since tragedy

Sajid Javid: Surge in violence has me worried for my children
Matthew Lewis was caught on CCTV going through the pensioner's purse

Shocking CCTV Shows Window Cleaner Stealing From Pensioner With Dementia

Daniel Hegarty: 'Soldier B' to be prosecuted over teenager's murder in 1972

Sudan army accused of trying to break up anti-government protests

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?