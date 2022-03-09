Breaking News

Climber dies and two taken to hospital after 17 people rescued from Ben Nevis

Lochaber Mountain rescue team said there had been three deaths on the mountain since Saturday. Picture: Lochaber Mountain rescue team/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A climber has died and 17 other people were brought to safety in a major rescue operation on Ben Nevis.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on the UK's highest mountain yesterday, Police Scotland said.

Two others required hospital treatment.

Police Scotland said they were called at around 2.15pm.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the rescue. They posted on Facebook that three climbers had died on the mountain in recent days.

They posted: The past 5 days has been especially busy for the team. Since Saturday we’ve had 12 callouts and recovered 26 casualties. Unfortunately 3 of these shouts resulted in fatalities and we’d like to extend our heartfelt condolence to the friends and family of those involved at this difficult time.

"It would be remiss if we didn’t stress just how important it is to be adequately prepared for winter in the hills.

"Having the ability to competently navigate with map and compass as well as having and being able to use crampons and axe are vital skills to have if you’re venturing into the hills."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services and mountain rescue colleagues attended to assist 17 people off the mountain.

"We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team is urging people to donate to support their rescue efforts.