Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera dies aged 61, as 94-year-old Hollywood icon gives poignant tribute

19 July 2024, 19:11 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 19:25

Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018
Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera has died aged 61.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 94-year-old Oscar-winning actor and director confirmed the death of his partner, with whom he had been in a relationship for ten years, on Friday.

"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," the Dirty Harry star said in a statement.

A spokesperson for movie studio Warner Brothers that no further information would be given, as Eastwood wants to be able to mourn privately.

The couple are said to have met when Sandera was working at Eastwood’s hotel and restaurant in California.

Read more: Footloose and ER star dies aged 78 after battle with cancer

Read more: 'My Sister's Keeper' child star Evan Ellingson dies aged 35 at sober-living home after 'drugs struggle'

Eastwood and Sandera, along with two of his children Alison Eastwood and Scott Eastwood
Eastwood and Sandera, along with two of his children Alison Eastwood and Scott Eastwood. Picture: Alamy

They began dating after he divorced his second wife.

Little was known about their relationship, but she showed up to support him at several film premieres.

They were last pictured together in public in 2019.

Eastwood has at least eight children with six different women, although he has been notoriously private about his personal life.

He married his first wife, Margaret Neville Johnson, in 1953, with whom he had three children - but he had numerous affairs during their marriage and fathered two children with other women.

They finally divorced in 1984, and Eastwood had three other children in the 1980s and early 1990s. He then married news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996, with whom he had a daughter. They stayed together until 2014.

