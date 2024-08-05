Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

5 August 2024, 10:52

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close
Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The first alcohol-free bar in Manchester is to shut down after less than a year, with its founder arguing that Britain needs “mindset change” on its approach to drinking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love From, a sober bar in the city centre, opened in January on Aytoun Street after a successful trial the previous year.

Its stated mission was to “redefine perceptions that you need booze to have a good time” and offered alcohol-free cocktails for £7.50 and zero per cent pints of beer for £6.

But Karl Considine, 39, the founder, announced in July that the bar would shut, citing the current “financial situation” of the business and a “wildly competitive” sector in the city centre.

He said the bar started well. It benefitted from some of the estimated 8.5 million people who refused to drink alcohol in January but the footfall began to drop over the next few months.

A Facebook post announcing the closure of Love From
A Facebook post announcing the closure of Love From. Picture: social media

Read More: Doctors call for drink-drive limit to be cut to one beer or single glass of wine as BMA launches campaign

Read More: England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk

He told The Times: “A lot of people do dry January and end up going for longer because when you go alcohol-free for a month it’s enough time to notice all the massive benefits. We saw that behaviour in our customers.

“But what we noticed was as the warmer weather came — with people sitting outside — the behaviour is more to drink than go alcohol-free. We’ve had a lot happening this year with the Euros and everything. During the tournament most bars around us were absolutely packed and we were dead.

“I think there is some novelty in what we do. We had regulars but a lot of people will just try it once.”

Research shows that 18 to 24-year-olds are almost twice as likely to be non-drinkers compared with the rest of the population. Almost a third of people of all ages say they wanted to reduce their alcohol consumption in 2024.

Alcohol-free bars have been successful in places such as London and Brighton.

Mr Considine, who has been sober himself for more than three years, added: “There’s a contradiction in what has happened to us. So many people have been shocked. So many people have been like ‘oh but everyone’s alcohol free now’.

“But there’s a disconnect with that and customer behaviour. It doesn’t mean that people are gonna choose to go to an alcohol-free bar instead. We are still in a world of moderation and choice.”

He added that his business also became a target for negative comments online.“We were getting things like ‘you couldn’t pay me to go there’, ‘what a stupid idea’ and ‘he’ll be opening a vegan butchers next’ — which I thought was quite funny.

“It just shows how some people think and how preposterous going alcohol-free would seem to some. A mindset change is needed.

“Whatever the occasion there is always a reason to drink: a celebration, a commiseration, a bad day at work, an amazing day at work. It’s so deeply ingrained in how we exist.”

The former HR worker is not giving up on his alcohol-free drive yet but is instead focusing on pop-up events at festivals, corporate gigs and weddings.

He said: “What we’ve learnt is there is a growing trend of alcohol-free but not necessarily sobriety.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister resigns as protesters storm palace after nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gender row boxer Imane Khelif speaks out on Olympics controversy as she accuses critics of "bullying"

The Defence Secretary has been speaking in the wake of violent riots across the country.

The army will not be brought in to end riots, Defence Secretary says in wake of attack on Rotherham asylum hotel

Jay Slater's final cause of death has been revealed

Jay Slater's final cause of death revealed following post-mortem after his body was returned to UK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, at the state memorial for Ze’ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem

Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel

Exclusive
Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55

England cricket legend Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Bangladesh Campus Violence

Anti-government protesters in Bangladesh plan march to capital

Anita Rose, 57, was found with serious head injuries after taking her dog on a walk.

Police cordon off two new areas of interest as part of an investigation into the death of a dog walker in Suffolk
Riots escalated over the weekend, with hotels housing asylum seekers being targeted.

UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned of a 'reckoning' for rioters

Home Secretary warns of 'reckoning' for rioters and those 'whipping up' hatred online after weekend of violence
Election 2024 Biden World

Australia lifts terrorism threat level to ‘probable’

Rioters attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth

Keir Starmer calls emergency Cobra meeting after second asylum seeker hotel attacked by far-right yobs in Tamworth
APTOPIX Tropical Storm Florida

Storm Debby strengthens to hurricane en route for Florida

Koreas Tensions

North Korea deploys 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers

A second convicted paedophile has been discovered to be participating at the Olympics - after outrage over Dutch child rapist Steven van de Velde competing in the men's volleyball.

Second convicted paedophile participating at Olympics after Dutch child rapist backlash in Paris
Rioters have attacked a second hotel believed to be used to house asylum seekers in Tamworth - hours after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to crack down on Britain's summer of violence.

Second asylum seeker hotel attacked by far-right yobs in Tamworth hours after Starmer vowed crack down

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit