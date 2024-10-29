CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Conservative commentator taking part in a US panel show has been thrown off air after telling a British Muslim journalist "I hope your beeper doesn't go off".

A verbal altercation that took place during Abby Phillip's CNN show, with British-Muslim commentator Medhi Hasan was seen to clash head on with American-Catholic commentator Ryan Girdusky on live US television.

The incident came ahead of November's US elections, with the panelists reflecting on Trump's recent New York City event and comments likening it to a Nazi rally.

CNN has now apologised following the incident, after Gidursky was heard to tell Hasan live on air: "I hope your beeper doesn't go off".

“Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” Hasan instantly asked the show’s anchor, Abby Phillip.

Girdusky to Hasan: I hope your beeper doesn’t go off pic.twitter.com/YmHhYnkDZ3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

An apparent nod towards Hezbollah, the comment appeared to be a reference to a string of recent remote attacks on electronic devices used by the militant group in Lebanon.

The string of incidents - which involved pagers and walkie-talkies - killed more than 30 people and wounded thousands more over two separate attacks on September 17 and 18.

The explosions were widely attributed to Israel, despite Israel denying any involvement.

The US debate then quickly appeared to take a rapid turn, after Hasan referenced his support for Palestinian rights but not Hamas.

Claiming he had "been called an antisemite more than anyone at this table" for his condemnation of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, Girdusky hit out.

In an apparent moment of confusion, Girdusky, founder of the 1776 Project PAC, appeared to confuse Hamas with Hezbollah, hitting out at his fellow panellist with the pager comment.

Following the comments and a subsequent commercial break, Phillip was forced to issue an on-air apology to Hasan.

You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can't go on CNN if you make a joke. I'm glad America gets to see what CNN stands for. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 29, 2024

She informed viewers that Girdusky had been removed from the show.

“I want to apologise to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable,” she said.

“I want to apologise to the viewers at home.”

CNN have also since said there is “zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air” and that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back at our network”. Hasan retweeted the statement on X.

However, Girdusky appeared to double down shortly after.

Posting to X, he said: “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media,” he said.

“Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”