Co-op ditches bags for life in all stores as they are being used 'just once'

1 May 2021, 07:59 | Updated: 1 May 2021, 08:36

By Asher McShane

The Co-op is to remove plastic "bags for life" from sale in all of its 2,600 stores, warning that the low-cost, reusable bags are being used just once before being thrown away.

The bags will be phased out from all branches from April 30 with all remaining stock expected to be sold by the end of this summer. A few weeks ago Morrison's became the first supermarket to announce it was halting their sale.

The retailer is replacing single-use bags with 10p compostable carrier bags in all stores to ensure that customers are able to buy a low-cost, low-impact alternative bag with a sustainable second use.

The fee for single-use plastic shopping bags in England will double to 10p in May.

The Co-op has welcomed the increase, but is now calling for a policy to require major retailers to report on all reusable bags, as well as single-use bags, to provide greater transparency to track the true impact of carrier bag levy.

Co-op's other recommendations include requiring all single-use carrier bags to be certified compostable and to introduce a minimum 50p price for reusable bags to discourage customers from treating them as single-use.

Data from Greenpeace suggests that supermarkets distributed more than 1.5 billion bags for life in 2019, weighing a total of 44,913 tonnes - a 56% increase on the previous year.

Bags for life use more plastic in their production than conventional single-use plastic bags.

The Co-op said its new initiative would remove 29.5 million bags for life, weighing around 870 tonnes of plastic, from sale each year.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: "Increased use of bags for life has led to a sharp rise in plastic use.

"With over 1.5 billion bags sold each year by retailers, this remains a massive issue for our industry as many shoppers are regularly buying so-called bags for life to use just once and it's leading to a major hike in the amount of plastic being produced.

"To help tackle plastic pollution and the use of unnecessary plastic, we will be ceasing the sale of bags for life when current stocks are exhausted.

"We're also ensuring all of our members and customers have access to a low price point option that's more environmentally friendly, alongside more durable bags at a higher price point.

"We believe that it should be mandatory for all retailers to report on the sales of all of their reusable bags, not just single-use bags.

"Right now, Co-op is the only major retailer to report on all of the bags it sells. This policy would enable a fuller understanding on the impact of the levy and its true effect on shopping behaviours when customers are making decisions at the tills."

Helen Bird, strategic engagement manager at waste and resources body Wrap, said: "All bags, regardless of the material they are made from, impact on the environment.

"The most important thing to reduce this impact is reuse. Just as we all now carry a mask about ourselves, we should be doing the same with shopping bags.

"Supermarkets have a responsibility to incentivise this and we would like to see transparent reporting on all types of shopping bags - whether they are made of traditional plastic, compostable plastic or paper.

"There will be times when we forget to bring a bag and in these instances we can still reuse those bags, and at the end of their life we recycle them at supermarket collection points.

"For Co-op's shoppers this means that they are able to reuse carrier bags and if they have a food waste collection then they can use it as a caddy liner."

