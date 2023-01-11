Coach hits motorway bridge leaving 12 people injured in hospital

Ambulance crews and firefighters were rushed to the scene near Coventry. . Picture: West Midlands Ambulance Service

By James Hockaday

A total of 12 people, including three with potentially serious injuries, were rushed to hospital after a coach crash on the M6 in Warwickshire.

Ambulances were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway, near Coventry, around 9.40am on Tuesday following the crash.

Paramedics said the driver of the coach had to be freed with the help of the fire service while medics treated him, with the process taking around tow hours.

Read more: Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade

"He, together with a third man, who was a passenger, were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital," a West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said.

"A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick hospitals. A number of other passengers on the coach were assessed and discharged at the scene."