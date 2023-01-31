Coastal homes worth £600m at risk of collapsing into sea according to climate action group - but is your area at risk?

31 January 2023, 10:23 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 10:27

Climate action group One Home identified 21 at-risk villages in England at risk of disappearing into the sea
Climate action group One Home identified 21 at-risk villages in England at risk of disappearing into the sea. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A new study conducted by a climate action group has revealed coastal homes in England totalling almost £600 million could be lost to the sea by 2100.

Climate group One Home identified the 21 most at-risk villages where coastal erosion is concerned, estimating the staggering total cost.

The study, which crunched data from property site Rightmove, found that the value of property damage along England's coastlines could total an estimated £584m within 80 years.

Coastal erosion is a natural phenomenon brought about by the ocean repeatedly hitting the shoreline, displacing rock and soil and causing cliffs to crumble.

It means many homes that were once a significant distance from the ocean are now perilously close to encroaching waters.

Climate action group One Home identified 21 at-risk villages in England at risk of disappearing into the sea
Climate action group One Home identified 21 at-risk villages in England at risk of disappearing into the sea. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Angela Terry, chief executive of One Home, said: "Sea levels are rising as global temperatures soar and so larger waves batter our coast during severe storms.

"These irreversible changes mean some cliff faces are crumbling fast.

"We can't turn the tide or build a wall around the entire coast so we urgently need to help seaside communities to prepare for the damage that will come."

Read more: Tesco supermarkets to make major changes to stores, putting 2,100 jobs at risk

Read more: Brexit paved the way for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt

“Shoreline management plans are publicly available documents but most people are unaware of their existence.

“Many homeowners don’t know their properties are at risk or that decisions have been made about whether to protect them or not.

The list of coastal communities most at risk from erosion has been revealed.
The list of coastal communities most at risk from erosion has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

According to the research, the counties most at risk in England are:

• Cornwall
• Cumbria
• Dorset
• East Yorkshire
• Essex
• The Isle of Wight
• Kent
• Northumberland
• Norfolk
• Sussex

Campaigners continue to push the fact shoreline management plans are available to the public but most people are not aware of them or their details.

One such local, TV producer Lucy Ansbro, told the Indipendent she had spent £500,000 protecting her home from coastal erosion in Thorpeness, Suffolk.

According to the 54-year-old, her neighbour’s mansion, once worth £2 million, was demolished in October 2022 as the cliffs continued to recede.

“Owners need to know how quickly change can happen if you live on vulnerable parts of the coast,” she said.

“Surveys and solicitors’ checks don’t include erosion but I was aware there was a threat of erosion when I bought this house in 2009.

“However, I never dreamed it would be this severe.

“No research I did suggested it would ever happen this quickly.

“The worst-case scenario predicted losing five metres to the sea within 50 years but, in fact, I lost five metres in 2020 alone.

“Houses behind mine, less than 50m from the clifftop, have recently sold for close to £1 million."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vehicles stranded in flood water in Auckland

Auckland braced for more flooding as rain pounds northern New Zealand

Breaking
The fatal attack took place on Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey

Dog walker, 28, died from ‘multiple penetrating bites to the neck’ in mauling at Surrey beauty spot, inquest hears

Without Brexit Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, says Guy Verhofstdat

Brexit paved the way for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt

A wounded woman

Myanmar military increasing air attacks, say human rights groups

Police have issued a reward for information about Constance Marten's whereabouts

Police searching for missing aristocrat Constance Marten, newborn baby and her partner offer £10,000 reward

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup

US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

Police in Russia block a protest

Global report highlights link between corruption and violence

The grieving father stalked and slashed Brown in an 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following the death of his son

Grieving father stalked then slashed teen with machete in 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following son's death

The supermarket chain is set to make some major changes to how its stores operate

Tesco supermarkets to make major changes to stores, putting 2,100 jobs at risk

Bolts were glued down during the refurbishment of HMS Vanguard

Furious navy chiefs order investigation after Trident submarine workers 'glue broken bolts' during refurb

Mykhailo Mudry used the N-word in a TikTok video

Chelsea’s new £88m signing Mykhailo Mudryk apologises after using the N-word in TikTok video for fans

Rescue workers at the site of the suicide bombing in Peshawar

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88

The UK's economy is forecast to be the weakest major economy

UK set to have weakest major economy in the world and become only G7 nation to shrink

In this handout photo released by Pakistan’s Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 83

Cindy Williams arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York on April 14, 2012

Laverne & Shirley actor Cindy Williams dies aged 75

The man who Lucy Watson said was her widow has posed for a new photo

Mystery appearance of 'dead husband' in curry house promo video solved as diner in question poses for new photo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lorna Bartlett took her own life after suffering from feelings of hopelessness

Mum, 62, worried about cost of living after racking up £6k credit card debt found 'secreted' in hole on Cornwall coastal path
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended BAFTA in London tonight

Duchess in red: Kate dons scarlet suit at launch of 'Shaping Us' early years campaign considered her 'life's work'
Tyre Nichols

Another Memphis police officer relieved of duty over death of Tyre Nichols

Ashley Dale

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Britain left the EU officially in January 2020

Rishi Sunak hails 'huge strides' in harnessing Brexit freedoms as Britain marks three years since leaving EU
Laura Winham

Hunt for key witness after death of woman whose 'mummified' body lay undiscovered in her flat for four years
R Kelly

Prosecutor drops sex abuse charges against singer R Kelly

A dolphin jumps in front of fishermen at Praia da Tesoura in Laguna, Brazil

Dolphins and humans work together in fishing collaboration

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for six-month US visitor visa

Kyle Smaine

World champion freeskier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit