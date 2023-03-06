Snow to hit the UK today on the coldest day of 2023 so far as temperatures plummet to -10C

6 March 2023, 08:18

Snow is set to hit parts of the UK
Snow is set to hit parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Monday is set to be the coldest day of the year so far, with snow and icy blasts sweeping England and northern Scotland.

Temperatures will drop to as cold as -10C in northern Scotland, as an Arctic air front sweeps down the UK, with sleet and snow a possibility in the south of the country and the Midlands.

The UK Health Security Agency says the freezing weather is likely to last until Wednesday, with travel disruption expected.

Yellow weather warnings have been issues from Monday until late on Tuesday across north-east England, parts of Yorkshire and Humberside, as well as Scotland.

Parts of Scotland at higher altitude are likely to have snow, possibly with four inches.

Pedestrians cross the millennium bridge as heavy snowfall hits London on February 27, 2018
Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge as heavy snowfall hits London on February 27, 2018. Picture: Getty

Temperatures will probably stay well below normal levels for this time of the year during much of the week.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the air was "coming pretty much straight from the Arctic, which is especially cold at this time of year." 

He added: "I would imagine you will see some sleet or snow in the south of England, even if it doesn’t cause any great disruption.‘But we are keeping a close eye on it."

The UK Health Security Agency warned that people should look in on friends as family, with every region of England set to undergo cold weather.

Members of the public walk through a snow shower
Members of the public walk through a snow shower. Picture: Getty

Dr Agostinho Sousa said: "During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can."

James Coles, of Scottish Mountain Rescue and Team Leader at Moffat Mountain Rescue, warned people that weather can change rapidly in areas of higher ground.

He said: “The UK is entering a period of increasingly challenging weather conditions with snow, ice and gusty winds all featuring prominently in the forecast for the coming week.

Today could be the coldest day of the year so far
Today could be the coldest day of the year so far. Picture: Getty

Read more: ‘Beast from the East’ return fears as UK set to be hit by sub-zero temperatures

Read more: New arctic blast to bring coldest day of the year so far with temperatures set to plunge to -4C

"Upland areas, especially in the mountains, can see conditions change very rapidly and they may be markedly different from surrounding lowland areas.

“Met Office warnings come into force on Monday, but conditions ahead may deteriorate more quickly at higher elevations.”

