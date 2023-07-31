Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Ashley Cole's new wife shares snap from idyllic wedding in touching family photo in front of rainbow pyro
31 July 2023, 18:56 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 19:17
Ashley Cole's new wife has shared a touching first photograph from their Italian destination wedding alongside their kids.
Blonde beauty Sharon Cole (nee Canu) posted a picture of her nuptials to the former England star, 42, at the paradise of Ladispli in a lavish ceremony.
She shared the image of the moment the newlyweds said "I Do" in the Mediterranean as their delighted kids watched on.
Sharon shared the view of her in a chic Bardot gown underneath rainbow pyrotechnics and an ornate flower arch.
Football legend Ashley was wearing a traditional tuxedo, having returned to Italy after the pair met while he was on a largely unsuccessful two-year stint with Serie A club AS Roma.
The new bride simply and succinctly captured her gorgeous post: "Mr&Mrs Cole".
Sharon is Ashely's second wife after his ill-fated union with Cheryl Tweedy which ended in 2011 amid cheating allegations.
The intimate ceremony took place among close family and friends of the pair - including fellow Chelsea legend John Terry.
Terry is said to have sung to the reception for some time as they danced - and even weighed in on the perfect snap.
The former England captain wrote: "Wow what an amazing photo and the most incredible wedding. Congratulations".
Cole recently helped lead England U19s to European Championship glory.