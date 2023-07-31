Ashley Cole's new wife shares snap from idyllic wedding in touching family photo in front of rainbow pyro

Sharon shared the image of the moment the newlyweds said "I Do" in the Mediterranean as their delighted kids watched on. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Ashley Cole's new wife has shared a touching first photograph from their Italian destination wedding alongside their kids.

Blonde beauty Sharon Cole (nee Canu) posted a picture of her nuptials to the former England star, 42, at the paradise of Ladispli in a lavish ceremony.

She shared the image of the moment the newlyweds said "I Do" in the Mediterranean as their delighted kids watched on.

Sharon shared the view of her in a chic Bardot gown underneath rainbow pyrotechnics and an ornate flower arch.

Cole recently helped lead England U19s to European Championship glory. Picture: Getty

Football legend Ashley was wearing a traditional tuxedo, having returned to Italy after the pair met while he was on a largely unsuccessful two-year stint with Serie A club AS Roma.

The new bride simply and succinctly captured her gorgeous post: "Mr&Mrs Cole".

Sharon is Ashely's second wife after his ill-fated union with Cheryl Tweedy which ended in 2011 amid cheating allegations.

The intimate ceremony took place among close family and friends of the pair - including fellow Chelsea legend John Terry.

Terry is said to have sung to the reception for some time as they danced - and even weighed in on the perfect snap.

The former England captain wrote: "Wow what an amazing photo and the most incredible wedding. Congratulations".

Cole recently helped lead England U19s to European Championship glory.