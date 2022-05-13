Wagatha Christie trial halted after Rebekah Vardy breaks down in tears for fourth time

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have arrived at the High Court for the fourth day for their high-profile libel case. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rebekah Vardy has broken down in tears for the fourth time in her high-profile court battle with Coleen Rooney, resulting in the trial being halted again.

The 40-year-old became emotional when the questioning moved to social media trolls and negative press coverage.

Mrs Vardy reached for a tissue and appeared to struggle to get her words out, resulting in the judge suggesting the court take a break.

Rebekah Vardy said earlier that the Peter Andre interview she gave after the pair had a sexual encounter is one of her "biggest regrets".

Giving evidence on the fourth day of her libel claim against Mrs Rooney, Mrs Vardy was asked by her lawyer Hugh Tomlinson whether the quotes - including comparing Mr Andre's penis to a "chipolata" - were all true.

"There are a lot of things in there which didn't come out of my mouth," she replied.

"It's shameful really, one of my biggest regrets."

She also pointed out she was only 22 at the time.

When asked if she had spoken to Andre about it since, she says: "I haven't spoken to him but I sent both his wife and him personal messages a couple of years ago."

She was then asked about alleged leaks of stories that have been discussed previously at the High Court trial.

Asked by Mr Tomlinson if she leaked to The Sun newspaper that the teammates of former Leicester City player Riyad Mahrez were allegedly "fuming" about Mahrez not turning up for training, she replied: "No, absolutely not".

She also denied having involvement in a story about a footballer, referred to in court only as Mr X, being unfaithful to his partner.

Mrs Vardy did admit that "for a moment" she had been prepared to go to the press over a story involving footballer Danny Drinkwater, and said she sent him a message on Instagram at the time saying: "What have you done FFS Danny?"

She has denied instructing her agent, Caroline Watt, to view Mrs Rooney's private Instagram to find information about damage to Mrs Rooney's car to feed to The Sun, but said they did discuss her account "a handful of times".

She also said she did not suspect Ms Watt was leaking stories to the press, despite a message from her agent saying she "can't do anything with" a particular post because it was on her private Instagram.

Coleen Rooney is being sued for libel. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Vardy is due to finish her evidence on Friday, with Mrs Rooney then taking her place in the witness box at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Mrs Rooney and her husband Wayne walked through a crowd of photographers as they entered the Courts on Friday.

Mrs Rooney, who wore an all-white outfit, and Mr Rooney, donning a blue suit, arrived in a silver Mercedes van.

The couple did not respond to calls from the press as they passed through the main entrance of the court building.

Rebekah Vardy arrived wearing black trousers and a black blazer over a white shirt.

She stepped out of a black Mercedes' van and walked briskly through the court's main entrance.

Mrs Vardy looked straight ahead and did not respond to greetings from journalists as she walked past.

Rebekah Vardy has given around 10 hours of evidence so far. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Vardy has given around 10 hours of evidence over two days, at times becoming emotional.

The 40-year-old broke down in tears on Thursday over whether she had seen a particular Instagram post from Coleen Rooney.

She said she had not, but an earlier letter from her solicitors said she had.

When Mrs Rooney's barrister David Sherborne pointed out the inconsistency, she began to cry and the court had to take a break.

Also on Thursday, Mrs Vardy was extensively questioned by Mrs Rooney's barrister about a photo taken on a 'WAG night out' in Russia during the 2018 World Cup.

Mrs Vardy is accused of working with her agent to leak information to the press to ensure a photographer was there to take the photo, something the denies.

Before that, a message was read out in court where Mrs Vardy's agent appeared to admit leaking information about Mrs Rooney to the press.

After Mrs Rooney posted saying one of her followers was passing on stories to The Sun, Ms Watt wrote to Mrs Vardy: "It wasn't someone she trusted. It was me."

Mrs Vardy said she did not reply to the message because she was bathing her children and watching Gemma Collins 'faceplant' on Dancing On Ice.

Wayne Rooney attended court with his wife. Picture: Alamy

The case was brought after a viral social media post in October 2019, in which Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a "sting operation" and accused Mrs Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer's wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was "substantially true" and in the public interest.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a "gender selection" procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's .......... Rebekah Vardy's account."