Wagatha Christie trial halted after Rebekah Vardy breaks down in tears for fourth time

13 May 2022, 10:21 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 11:54

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have arrived at the High Court for the fourth day for their high-profile libel case
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have arrived at the High Court for the fourth day for their high-profile libel case. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rebekah Vardy has broken down in tears for the fourth time in her high-profile court battle with Coleen Rooney, resulting in the trial being halted again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 40-year-old became emotional when the questioning moved to social media trolls and negative press coverage.

Mrs Vardy reached for a tissue and appeared to struggle to get her words out, resulting in the judge suggesting the court take a break.

Read more: Wagatha Christie trial: Dramatic start as Vardy regrets comparing Peter Andre to chipolata

Rebekah Vardy said earlier that the Peter Andre interview she gave after the pair had a sexual encounter is one of her "biggest regrets".

Giving evidence on the fourth day of her libel claim against Mrs Rooney, Mrs Vardy was asked by her lawyer Hugh Tomlinson whether the quotes - including comparing Mr Andre's penis to a "chipolata" - were all true.

"There are a lot of things in there which didn't come out of my mouth," she replied.

"It's shameful really, one of my biggest regrets."

She also pointed out she was only 22 at the time.

When asked if she had spoken to Andre about it since, she says: "I haven't spoken to him but I sent both his wife and him personal messages a couple of years ago."

She was then asked about alleged leaks of stories that have been discussed previously at the High Court trial.

Asked by Mr Tomlinson if she leaked to The Sun newspaper that the teammates of former Leicester City player Riyad Mahrez were allegedly "fuming" about Mahrez not turning up for training, she replied: "No, absolutely not".

She also denied having involvement in a story about a footballer, referred to in court only as Mr X, being unfaithful to his partner.

Mrs Vardy did admit that "for a moment" she had been prepared to go to the press over a story involving footballer Danny Drinkwater, and said she sent him a message on Instagram at the time saying: "What have you done FFS Danny?"

She has denied instructing her agent, Caroline Watt, to view Mrs Rooney's private Instagram to find information about damage to Mrs Rooney's car to feed to The Sun, but said they did discuss her account "a handful of times".

She also said she did not suspect Ms Watt was leaking stories to the press, despite a message from her agent saying she "can't do anything with" a particular post because it was on her private Instagram.

Coleen Rooney is being sued for libel
Coleen Rooney is being sued for libel. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Vardy is due to finish her evidence on Friday, with Mrs Rooney then taking her place in the witness box at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Mrs Rooney and her husband Wayne walked through a crowd of photographers as they entered the Courts on Friday.

Mrs Rooney, who wore an all-white outfit, and Mr Rooney, donning a blue suit, arrived in a silver Mercedes van.

The couple did not respond to calls from the press as they passed through the main entrance of the court building.

Rebekah Vardy arrived wearing black trousers and a black blazer over a white shirt.

She stepped out of a black Mercedes' van and walked briskly through the court's main entrance.

Mrs Vardy looked straight ahead and did not respond to greetings from journalists as she walked past.

Rebekah Vardy has given around 10 hours of evidence so far
Rebekah Vardy has given around 10 hours of evidence so far. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Vardy has given around 10 hours of evidence over two days, at times becoming emotional.

The 40-year-old broke down in tears on Thursday over whether she had seen a particular Instagram post from Coleen Rooney.

She said she had not, but an earlier letter from her solicitors said she had.

When Mrs Rooney's barrister David Sherborne pointed out the inconsistency, she began to cry and the court had to take a break.

Also on Thursday, Mrs Vardy was extensively questioned by Mrs Rooney's barrister about a photo taken on a 'WAG night out' in Russia during the 2018 World Cup.

Mrs Vardy is accused of working with her agent to leak information to the press to ensure a photographer was there to take the photo, something the denies.

Read more: Rebekah Vardy compared Coleen to 'a pigeon that s***s in your hair', Wagatha trial hears

Read more: Vardy admits telling agent to leak footballer's sex secret in Wagatha Christie trial

Before that, a message was read out in court where Mrs Vardy's agent appeared to admit leaking information about Mrs Rooney to the press.

After Mrs Rooney posted saying one of her followers was passing on stories to The Sun, Ms Watt wrote to Mrs Vardy: "It wasn't someone she trusted. It was me."

Mrs Vardy said she did not reply to the message because she was bathing her children and watching Gemma Collins 'faceplant' on Dancing On Ice.

Wayne Rooney attended court with his wife
Wayne Rooney attended court with his wife. Picture: Alamy

The case was brought after a viral social media post in October 2019, in which Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a "sting operation" and accused Mrs Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer's wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was "substantially true" and in the public interest.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a "gender selection" procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's .......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday

Elon Musk says Twitter takeover on hold until it can prove claims about spam accounts

Jacob Rees-Mogg said the BBC has a "pretty bleak" future ahead of it if does not scrap its public licence fee

BBC has a 'pretty bleak future' ahead if does not scrap the licence fee Mogg says

Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Ukraine's Eurovision act

Vote Ukraine for Eurovision glory, Mogg's message to patriotic Brits

Rees-Mogg said Khan is not providing "value" for Londoners

'Hunky dory for him, tough on tax payers': Mogg hits out at Khan's US trip

A tribunal in Sheffield has found it is sexual harassment to comment on a man's baldness

Calling a man 'bald' is sex harassment, tribunal of hairless men rules

Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans to slash civil service jobs

'We'll do better, not less': Mogg defends civil service bloodbath as 90,000 jobs face axe

Neil Parish is considering standing in the by-election triggered by his own resignation

'Porn MP' Neil Parish threatens to stand for re-election against Tory candidate

Little progress was made in talks over the Northern Ireland protocol

No compromise on Northern Ireland protocol as Truss vows to rip up Brexit pact

Rishi Sunak could endanger the UK's energy security, the head of BP said.

Rishi Sunak will endanger UK's energy security with windfall tax, BP boss warns

Deborah James has been awarded a damehood.

Cancer campaigner Deborah James awarded a damehood days after revealing hospice care

Andy Burnham said he is open to running for Labour leader again.

Third time lucky: Andy Burnham open to running for Labour in 2024

Exclusive
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham appeared on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'Westminster is dysfunctional': Burnham calls for 'rewiring of UK' to support Levelling Up

Natalie McGarry arriving at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Former SNP MP faces jail after being found guilty of embezzling £25k

Astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.

First image of massive black hole at centre of Milky Way galaxy unveiled by scientists

Animal rights group say classic nursery rhymes are 'racist, sexist and cruel'

Nursery rhymes re-written as woke animal rights group claim lyrics are 'racist, sexist and cruel'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian Sgt Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday May 13 2022

Ukraine puts Russian soldier accused of war crime on trial

Debris and garbage collected during the year-long Lake Tahoe clean-up

No sea serpents or mobsters – but Tahoe trash divers still strike gold
Kim Jong Un impersonator

Kim Jong Un lookalike disrupts Australian election campaign event
Giraffe in leg braces

Baby giraffe bounces back after being fitted with orthotic brace
Seth Michael Plant

US army identifies soldier who died after Alaska bear attack

Ferdinand Marcos

Allies of Marcos Jr set to dominate Philippine congress

Beijing streets

Shanghai seeks to ease seven-week virus lockdown with next few days
Peter Dutton

Australia says Chinese spy ship sighted close to west coast

Ukraine Russia Mariupol

Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland seeks to join Nato
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a train station in Seoul, South Korea

North Korea reveals six deaths after admitting first Covid outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying
'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations
James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack
Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'
This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police