I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney reveals the secret meaning behind her children's names

In camp, Oti Mabue and GK Barry sat down with Coleen, 38, to talk about the origins of her kids' names: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Coleen Rooney has revealed the meaning behind her children's name during a discussion on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on Friday.

In camp, Oti Mabuse and GK Barry sat down with Coleen, 38, to talk about the origins of her kids' names, who are called Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

Coleen talked about the reasoning behind not having all of the names begin with a letter K, and said: "I looked up the meaning of the name Cassius and with a K it meant blackbird, and with a C it meant clever."

This is why she decided on Cassius, then selected Mac for his middle name in a nod to her maiden name McLoughlin, which meant her friends used to give her the nickname Coleen Mac.

Coleen's middle name was Mary, meaning Cass would have the same initials as her, CMR.

She added: "Clever son of Rooney, that's the meaning. CMR. That's the only connection I've got to the kids!"

Speaking about having four boys, Coleen admitted: "I would've liked a girl for Wayne, I wasn't desperate, he would've liked a girl, I wasn't bothered either way."

She went on to explain: "I've had two miscarriages and I don't know whether that has been girls, you know sometimes they say you can't carry a certain sex, but they don't investigate until you have your third one."

Coleen shared that her first miscarriage happened before she had any children and her second miscarriage am before she had Kit and Cass.

She admitted: "When I had the first one I was really scared…but then once I had a child, it took that away, I went on to have another one.

"It's not a nice feeling for anyone, it's horrible but knowing that I could conceive and have the child, that made me feel better.

Speaking of Wayne, she said: "I feel for the men in this situation…Wayne really felt it the first time round and it wasn't until later on that I thought, ''Do you know what, everyone's fussing around me, but not him and he had to just get up and go to work as normal'', it's quite hard."

Oti agreed: "It's such a precious time but a scary time as well."

Coleen also gave an insight into her 16-year-marriage to her husband Wayne, saying he has "made mistakes".

She spoke about going against the public who attempted to get her divorce from the footballer due to his infidelities.

Speaking to Oti Mabuse about why she has stayed together with Wayne, she said "it has been difficult...we're happy now, after all those years… we're a team."

The conversation focused on their marriage when referencing Wayne's footballing career.

Coleen said: "All he wanted to do was play football, he struggled with the fame side of it, he hated that. If he could've just played football and had none of the fame I think he would've been happier within life."

"He's made mistakes along the way, but from 16, obviously you're going to, that's life."

She explained that they got married young, at 22 so "felt older".

"We had to grow up quick, because we were living in the public eye.

"Since the first mistake he's made, that's been in the public, people have not forgiven.

"When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that's it, split them up.

"But the fact is, there's always been love still there."