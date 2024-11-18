Coleen Rooney's secret I'm A Celeb codename inspired by Wagatha Christie revealed

Coleen Rooney's secret I'm A Celeb codename, which was inspired by the Wagatha Christie case, has been revealed.

The WAG was given the codename by I'm A Celeb bosses in a bid to keep her involvement in the show under wraps for as long as possible.

All of the contestants in the show were given different names before being officially announced, with McFly's Danny Jones being named 'Rocket' and former boxing world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan being 'Cyclones', it is understood.

Rooney was called 'Marple' after the iconic detective Miss Marple, who was created by Agatha Christie.

It comes after the 38-year-old was nicknamed Wagatha Christie back in 2019, when she accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her following a 'sting' operation.

"Bosses at ITV were desperate to keep Coleen’s signing a secret for as long as they possibly could," a source told the Sun.

"She's the biggest and best for years and they broke the bank to get her, so they wanted to keep schtum on it until the last minute.

"They come up with a codename for all the contestants, and sometimes it’s something to do with that particular person.

"The choice for Coleen was apt and it would take someone with her detective skills to work it out."

Speaking ahead of her entrance into the camp, Rooney said she wanted to put the Wagatha Christie case behind her.

"That’s a place that I’ve been, I’ve dealt with it. In my life now, I’m just moving forward and not looking back," she said.

"That’s something I’ve done my whole life, dealt with things, moved forward at the time and got on.

"There are more important things to think about with the family and kids."

It comes as it was revealed that she "barely sees" her husband Wayne.

The pair are in a long-distance relationship due to Wayne's job as manager of Plymouth Argyle.

"Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures," she said.

"Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home. What’s good about the championship is that a lot of games are closer to me, closer to home, up in the North.

"So he’ll come home on a Saturday evening and spend Sunday with us, depending on what the boys have got on.

"So literally, on the Sunday before I flew off, we all went to Clay’s football tournament, we came home and had dinner together so it was a nice family day."