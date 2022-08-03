Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

3 August 2022, 15:42

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury
Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury. Picture: Almay/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

Coleen Rooney has hit back at Rebekah Vardy after she hinted in an interview that she thought her fellow WAG was "milking" her foot injury during the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against Coleen, 36, who caught her in an online sting accusing her of selling fake stories to the tabloids. A High Court judge found against Vardy's libel claim, saying that it was "substantially true" that she had played a role in the leaks.

During the trial Mrs Rooney was pictured wearing high-end designer shoes on one foot and a medical boot on the other after suffering a break.

Speaking out after the court ruling Mrs Vardy hinted that Coleen had been "milking the moon-boot".

During interview with The Sun Rebekah was asked about her thoughts on her rivals broken foot to which she replied: "Ohhh I couldn’t possibly [comment]…!"

Batting back at the claims, today Wayne Rooney's wife shared an X-ray picture of her break and said the boot is "finally off".

Rebekah Vardy also told the newspaper that she believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the legal battle against, adding that she had been taken to hospital twice since the accusations began.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was "falling apart" and she was exhausted "physically, emotionally and mentally".

"I was having serious panic attacks," she said.

"I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally, it was exhausting.

She added: "It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

"And, since the court case, I think I'm probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

"I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

Coleen Rooney has hit back at claims from rival Rebekah Vardy that she was "milking" her foot injury
Coleen Rooney has hit back at claims from rival Rebekah Vardy that she was "milking" her foot injury. Picture: Twitter

"I haven't gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It's been a horrible time."

She also accused her fellow footballer's wife of "weaponising" her fan base during the trial, saying Rooney's decision to expose her publicly had been "sinister" and that she had initially thought it was "not real".

In the original post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long "sting operation" and accused Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press.

Despite the decision against her, Vardy said that if she was to see Rooney "in the street tomorrow" she would "ask her if she wanted to go for a Caffe Nero".

"Life is too short to be resentful and hold grudges and be bitter towards someone. That is not me. I am not that person," she said.

Vardy also revealed she was "scared to be out in public places" after receiving up to 100 abusive messages per day.

She said some people "went the extra mile" to abuse her and even linked her with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

"The whole thing has been awful. At its worst, I was worried to be on my own, to leave the house. I was scared to be out in public places," she told the paper.

"Even the smallest things, like going shopping, were horrendous."

"Everyone always says 'These people wouldn't say things to your face', but actually you do get the odd few that go that extra mile.

"The abuse I was getting was insane. At the beginning it would be 100 messages a day."

"I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that.

"It was as if I'd murdered someone."

It is believed the total legal costs of the case will be in the region of £3 million, most of which will now be borne by Vardy.

