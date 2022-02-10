'It's not acceptable but I forgive him': Coleen Rooney speaks out on Wayne's cheating

10 February 2022, 09:02 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 10:20

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable.
Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has spoken out about her husband cheating on her in a new documentary.

In the documentary, she said she hopes her husband has learnt from his past mistakes and will not get into similar situations in the future. Coleen said: "I forgive him, but it wasn't acceptable."

The new documentary, Rooney, released an Amazon Prime tomorrow, explores the footballer's struggles with alcohol and affairs with other women.

Ms Rooney said: "When you're making those decisions you've got to focus on what you want and not what else.

"Obviously, I listen to the people who matter to me - my mum and dad and they've always given me a positive outlook on things and there's nothing that we can't deal with.

"Hopefully he's learnt and he doesn't get himself into any of them horrible situations again.

"But it's happened and I've got to live with it and if I couldn't cope with living with it I would have ended the relationship."

Read more: Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears

She also said she has "moved on".

"It's not acceptable what he's done, but it's happened and that was in the stage of life we were in at the time but we've moved on," she said.

"I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable. If it comes up, we'd talk about it like we're talking about it now.

"I haven't got the anger I did at the time."

The couple met at school and now have four children together.

Read more: 'Wagatha Christie': Vardy's agent admitted leaking story in WhatsApp messages, court hears

Coleen is currently embroiled in a libel case, which Rebekah Vardy has brought after it was alleged she had been leaking stories to the press about her private life.

Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal

Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major

Prince Harry has promised to continue the “unfinished” work of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry vows to continue Diana's 'unfinished' HIV fight in video chat from LA

Breaking
In a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General, the PM reiterated the UK's support for European security.

Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

A fire caused by an e-bike battery pack ripped through the home

Shocking footage emerges of devastating 'lithium fire' sparked when e-bike battery ignited

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.

Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day

Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

The Defence Secretary told LBC that Russia invading Ukraine would be the 'wrong' option and called for calm in the region

'Step back from invading Ukraine' Defence secretary warns Putin amid Nato talks

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter's firm

The comments were not made against Ms Rooney, a court heard on Wednesday.

Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears

Met to contact more than 50 people over partygate

Met to quiz over 50 'party attendees' as pic emerges of PM near alcohol at No10 quiz

The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced

UK terror level reduced from severe to substantial but attacks are still 'likely'

LBC Reporter Charlotte Sullivan has shared her endometriosis story.

My endometriosis hell: We shouldn’t have to just 'get on with it'

Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code

Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women

Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.

'You're joking!': Moment man who killed Helen Bailey arrested for murder of first wife

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie urges Senate to renew Violence Against Women Act
Htun Zaw Win

Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

A despondent woman sitting on a couch

Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at Kennedy Space Centre on February 3 carrying a batch of Starlink satellites (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

