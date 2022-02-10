'It's not acceptable but I forgive him': Coleen Rooney speaks out on Wayne's cheating

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has spoken out about her husband cheating on her in a new documentary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the documentary, she said she hopes her husband has learnt from his past mistakes and will not get into similar situations in the future. Coleen said: "I forgive him, but it wasn't acceptable."

The new documentary, Rooney, released an Amazon Prime tomorrow, explores the footballer's struggles with alcohol and affairs with other women.

Ms Rooney said: "When you're making those decisions you've got to focus on what you want and not what else.

"Obviously, I listen to the people who matter to me - my mum and dad and they've always given me a positive outlook on things and there's nothing that we can't deal with.

"Hopefully he's learnt and he doesn't get himself into any of them horrible situations again.

"But it's happened and I've got to live with it and if I couldn't cope with living with it I would have ended the relationship."

Read more: Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears

She also said she has "moved on".

"It's not acceptable what he's done, but it's happened and that was in the stage of life we were in at the time but we've moved on," she said.

"I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable. If it comes up, we'd talk about it like we're talking about it now.

"I haven't got the anger I did at the time."

The couple met at school and now have four children together.

Read more: 'Wagatha Christie': Vardy's agent admitted leaking story in WhatsApp messages, court hears

Coleen is currently embroiled in a libel case, which Rebekah Vardy has brought after it was alleged she had been leaking stories to the press about her private life.