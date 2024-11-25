Coleen Rooney reveals 'dirty' Donald Trump's bizarre request to Wayne as she tells of remark president made about her

Coleen Rooney revealed details of her encounter with Donald Trump. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kit Heren

Coleen Rooney has revealed Donald Trump's strange request to Wayne Rooney when they met while her husband was playing in the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rooney, appearing on I'm A Celebrity, recounted that the US president asked her husband to teach his son how to play football.

Discussing her encounter, she told her fellow campmates: "When we lived in America, we got invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet Donald Trump.

"And so we walked in and we had to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

"So Donald Trump said to his son 'See? Told you, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls'.

"And I told my mum, I was like 'dirty b******'."

Read more: Wayne Rooney admits he's voting for wife Coleen to do I'm A Celeb trials and 'wants to go into the jungle next'

Read more: 'Wagatha Christie strikes again': Coleen Rooney uncovers I'm A Celeb secret as she calls out campmates

She also revealed that Mr Trump wanted Wayne to "go over to teach his son to play football".

Afterwards, McFly star Danny Jones asked her: "Is he that orange?", to which she confirmed: "He was very orange."

Sunday's episode also saw Rooney compete in a Bushtucker Trial a day after her her husband Wayne encouraged viewers to vote for her to do a challenge in a social media post.

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney. Picture: Getty

The former England footballer said he was "proud" of how she was doing in the Australian jungle but said he and their boys would "love" to see her do a trial.

The couple, who first met at school and began dating aged 16, share four sons, Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Ahead of competing in the Absolute Carnage trial, she said: "I'm a bit scared of the unknown but I'm excited for my boys back home just to see me do something.

"Hopefully I'm going to do well, I'm going to try my best."

The trial saw her trapped in a box in the back of a car which was filled with cockroaches, crickets, giant mealworms and rats.