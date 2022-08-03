Rebekah slams Coleen for 'wanting to weaponise an army against her' but insists she 'holds no grudges'

3 August 2022, 21:24

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rebekah Vardy has said it felt like Coleen Rooney "wanted to weaponise an army" against her in an extraordinary tirade against her fellow England WAG.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs Vardy, who lost an extraordinary High Court libel case to Mrs Rooney last week, said their spat was "totally ridiculous", but said that she "holds no grudges" against the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney.

Speaking to the Sun, Mrs Vardy said: "The whole thing is ridiculous, totally ridiculous.

"If the shoe were on the other foot I would never do that to someone.

"If that was really what I thought I would be round their house having a conversation with someone and dealing with it the right way."

It comes after a judge found on July 29 that Mrs Rooney's claim on social media that Mrs Vardy, wife of Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy, had been leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press was "substantially true".

Mrs Rooney said she had planted three fake stories which were later leaked after being viewed by Mrs Vardy's Instagram account.

The legal costs from the Wagatha Christie case are thought to be around £3m, most of which will fall on 40-year-old Mrs Vardy.

But Mrs Vardy said she felt unfairly treated by her fellow WAG.

"To me it just seemed like it was, she wanted to weaponise an army against me and that is what it felt like," she told the newspaper.

"But life is too short to be resentful and hold grudges and be bitter towards someone."

She added: "If I saw her in the street tomorrow, I’d ask her if she wanted to go for a Caffe Nero."

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Getty

Mrs Vardy revealed that she even considered jumping off a roof, after being on the receiving end of social media abuse when the 'Wagatha Christie' saga first began with Mrs Rooney's allegations in 2019.

"I think my lowest point was when I was in Dubai trying to get a flight to come home early from holiday. I knew what I was coming back to — I just knew there was going to be spiteful hatred everywhere.“

Read more: 'I called Coleen and said what the f*** is this': Vardy speaks out after Wagatha defeat

Read more: It's....Coleen's victory: Key moments of blockbuster Vardy vs Rooney Wagatha Christie case

"Jamie and I were in a shopping mall at the time buying baby clothes, and I just thought, ‘I don’t want to go through this, I don’t want to live like this’.

“For a split second, I said to Jamie, ‘I feel like I just want to jump off this top floor’."

Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne at Wimbledon in July
Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne at Wimbledon in July. Picture: Getty

And Mrs Vardy said she had been hospitalised twice with mental health issues and has been put on medication amid the saga.

She told The Sun: “I was having serious panic attacks. I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. 

"Physically, emotionally and mentally it was exhausting. It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

Read more: Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Read more: Devastated Rebekah Vardy hits out after Wagatha Christie verdict: 'Judge got it wrong'

"And since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD — I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

"I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time."

Rebekah Vardy's husband Jamie in action for Leicester in pre-season
Rebekah Vardy's husband Jamie in action for Leicester in pre-season. Picture: Getty

She said some people "went the extra mile" to abuse her and even linked her with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Read more: 'We must do better': Anger after England's Lionesses denied bus parade for stunning Euros win

"The whole thing has been awful. At its worst, I was worried to be on my own, to leave the house. I was scared to be out in public places," she told the paper.

"Even the smallest things, like going shopping, were horrendous."

"Everyone always says 'These people wouldn't say things to your face', but actually you do get the odd few that go that extra mile. The abuse I was getting was insane. At the beginning it would be 100 messages a day.

"I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that.

"It was as if I'd murdered someone."

Mrs Vardy also criticised the judge presiding over her case - and claimed she was "slut-shamed" and bullied in the harrowing court hearing.

