Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to have parole hearing held in public after 36 years in prison

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right). Picture: Leicestershire police

By Kit Heren

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork who raped and murdered two teenage girls will have his parole hearing held in public.

Pitchfork, the first man convicted in the UK using DNA evidence, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years in 1988 for the killings of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1983 and 1986 respectively.

This sentence was later reduced to 28 years.

Parole hearings are usually held behind closed, but after changes in the law they can be heard in public under certain circumstances.

Earlier this year, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk hinted to LBC that he would like to see his new parole hearing in public.

Caroline Corby, of the Parole Board for England and Wales, said: “Mr Pitchfork’s case is a high profile one.

"It has become even more high profile due to the events that have taken place in the proceedings.

"There is therefore a public interest in increasing understanding which can properly be taken into account when considering the interests of justice test.

"There is also a public interest in the potential for transparency going forward to help restore confidence in the criminal justice system."

Colin Pitchfork. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Pitchfork released under ultra-strict licence conditions in June 2021 before being recalled to prison just three months later in September that year.

Last year the Parole Board discussed whether he could be released but in December it was decided he was too much of a risk and must stay in prison.

In February this year, Mr Chalk said he was "really troubled" by Pitchfork's latest bid for freedom - and said he should never get out of prison.

He told LBC he had urgently asked for a meeting with the Parole Board to discuss the case.

He said: "We take the view that Colin Pitchfork should never be getting out at all, which is why we are changing the law so that those who commit offences, murder in the course of sexual or sadistic conduct for one victim, the presumption is they should never come out, life should mean life, it should be a whole life order.

"We think this is a legacy from a former era where justice was not truly being served.

"I am thinking very much of the families and I intend meet with the parole board to discuss this truly appalling case.

"I am really troubled about this, I feel for the victims and families who are going from pillar to post, living with the uncertainty of finding out what is going to happen."



