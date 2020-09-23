Colston Hall renamed as Bristol Beacon after controversy over slavery links

23 September 2020, 08:44

Scaffolding outside Bristol music venue Colston Hall for the removal of the name of 17th century merchant Edward Colston
Scaffolding outside Bristol music venue Colston Hall for the removal of the name of 17th century merchant Edward Colston. Picture: PA

Colston Hall, a Bristol music venue named after controversial slave trader Edward Colston, has been renamed as Bristol Beacon.

The venue in Bristol city centre was built almost 150 years after the 17th century slave trader's death and the announcement of the new name is part of a £49 million refurbishment.

In recent months, Bristol's association with Colston and the slave trade has come under intense scrutiny following Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

Keir Starmer: Edward Colston statue 'should have been taken down a long, long time ago'

'History has been made' - Bristolians react to toppling of Edward Colston statue

A statue of Colston was toppled and thrown into Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter march on June 7.

The new name was revealed at an event in the venue's foyer without a live audience due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Three years ago, the Bristol Music Trust, which runs the venue, said the name would be changed in 2020.

Bristol's city poet Vanessa Kisuule had written a poem to mark the occasion - captured in a short film - and the Bristol Beacon name was revealed for the first time in the last line of the poem.

Speeches were also made by Louise Mitchell, chief executive of the Bristol Music Trust, and Bristol mayor Marvin Rees.

Ms Mitchell said in her speech: "This morning, I am warmly welcoming you to Bristol Beacon. A symbol of hope and community.

"A focal point for music in the city. A gathering space, illuminating the way ahead. A place of welcome, warmth and light.

"We're giving an open invitation to the city for everyone to come and share in the joy of live music. I look forward to developing our future with you."

The name of the venue, and its associations with Colston, has long been the focus for debate in the city.

Colston Hall was founded 150 years after Colston's death, with no financial investment or direct link to the slave trader.

Some bands, including Massive Attack, previously refused to play at the venue due to its name.

The name change takes place immediately and in the coming months the new logo will be installed on the outside of the building.

The historic occasion is also being marked with a visual light experience projected on to the building.

A shortened version of the projection appeared between sunset and midnight on Tuesday in anticipation of the announcement.

A full version, including the new name, is due to be projected on Wednesday evening.

Councillor Craig Cheney, deputy mayor of Bristol City Council, said: "I welcome the new name as something that will help the venue reach out and connect with the whole city.

"The connection with community, contending with our history and looking ahead resonate with our ambitions for the venue's inclusive future as a world class arts and cultural venue to represent Bristol.

"It also runs in a parallel with the city conversation reflecting on our history and how this understanding can be represented in our future."

Other institutions in Bristol are reviewing their links with Colston in the wake of this summer's protests.

Colston's Girls' School launched a six-week consultation in September on whether it should be renamed.

The separate Colston's School, which was founded by the merchant in 1710, is also considering a name change.

A commission of historians and other experts is to be set up in the city to consider its past and share its stories.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital

Australia Whales

Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

Election 2020 Trump

US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Lorry queues of up to 7,000 trucks could become the norm for months after the Brexit transition period

Leaked letter warns of 7,000-truck-long queues in Kent post-Brexit
Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate

500 students in Dundee to self-isolate after Covid outbreak in halls
Hundreds of thousands have died with Covid-19 in the US

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Six months since lockdown: key events in UK's Covid-19 fight

Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
New coronavirus restrictions are in place from Thursday

What are the new coronavirus rules and guidelines for weddings and face masks in the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"
Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response

Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response
Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening

Boris Johnson Covid speech: Watch again and read in full

Tory MP explains how army would be used in Covid-19 response

Tory MP explains how army will be used in Covid-19 response

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London