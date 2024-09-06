Colt Gray, 14, and father appear in court over Georgia school shooting

6 September 2024, 19:32

Colt Gray, 14, appears in court
Colt Gray, 14, appears in court. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The 14-year-old accused of killing four people in a shooting at a Georgia high school will stay in detention after his lawyer declined to seek bail at a court hearing on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Colt Gray is accused of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder, outside Atlanta.

He appeared in court on Friday wearing khaki trousers and a green shirt after being accused of killing students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

The hearing came a day after his father, Colin, was also arrested for allowing his son to have a weapon.

Read more: Prisoners Could Serve Sentence in Estonia as Ministry of Justice considers "all options" for overcrowding crisis

Read more: Masked arsonist who stoked fire at migrant hotel handed longest sentence yet in UK riots

Colin Gray's hearing on Friday came shortly after the court appearance for his son. He will remain jailed without bail.

Colt Gray was escorted from the court in shackles, he will remain detained until his sentencing.

Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, leaves the the Barrow County courthouse after his first appearance for the Wednesday shooting at Apalachee High School.
Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, leaves the the Barrow County courthouse after his first appearance for the Wednesday shooting at Apalachee High School. Picture: Alamy

The judge then called him back to the courtroom to correct an earlier misstatement that his crimes could be punishable by death. Because he is a juvenile, the maximum penalty he would face is life without parole.

The judge also set another hearing for December 4.

Nine people were also hurt in Wednesday's attack. Authorities have not offered any motive or explained how Colt Gray obtained the gun or got it into the school.

Colin Gray, 54, was charged on Thursday in connection with the shooting, including with counts of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Chris Hosey said.

Speaking at a press conference, GBI Director Chris Hosey confirmed that the charges stemmed from him "knowingly allowing" his son to have access to the rifle.

It comes after authorities charged 14-year-old student Colt Gray as an adult with murder.

The dad allegedly bought his son an assault rifle for Christmas - just months after having received a visit from the FBI.

"His charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon," Mr Hosey said.

It was revealed on Thursday that the suspect was known to the FBI a year before over threats of a similar attack.

Colin Gray, 54, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, 14, sits in the Barrow County courthouse
Colin Gray, 54, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, 14, sits in the Barrow County courthouse. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the FBI said it had alerted local authorities in May 2023, after it received anonymous tips about "online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time".

It was determined within 24 hours that the threat was in Georgia.

Local police interviewed the boy and his father, who said he "had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them".

The suspect, who was 13 at the time, denied making online threats.

"At the time, there was no probable cause for an arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state or federal levels," the FBI said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Reality star Gemma Collins has criticised Labour's winter fuel payment plans

Gemma Collins slams Labour's plans to scrap winter fuel payments labelling them 'disgusting'

Donald Trump

Judge delays Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case until after US election

Brits are set for a washout

Brits set for thundery washout weekend as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain

Rich Homie Quan has died at home in Atlanta at the age of 34

US rapper Rich Homie Quan dies aged 33

Sergio Mendes

Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian musician, dies aged 83

Colt Gray, 14, sits in the Barrow County court. Seen from behind

Teenager charged over deadly shooting at Georgia high school appears in court

A burned out school dormitory seen from outside

Kenyan police say 18 pupils killed in school dormitory blaze

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Press Conference In New York

Donald Trump's criminal sentencing delayed until after US election

Assisted dying (file)

Labour MP vows to push for assisted dying vote in new private members’ bill

Palestinan flag in Ramallah

American woman fatally shoot by Israeli troops in West Bank, witness claims

Lt Rhodri Leyshon

Royal Navy serviceman who died in English Channel night-time training exercise named

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle appear in court accused of murder of ten-year-old as trial date set

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a desk with flags in background

Zelensky presses US military chiefs to allow Ukraine to strike deeper in Russia

Shia LaBeouf yells 'lets go' as he's caught on camera ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh

Shia LaBeouf caught ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh as star is heard yelling 'lets go'

Piotr Swiderski and his children

Deaths of three children found dead alongside father inside house in Surrey being treated as murder

Strowger Trust Fundraiser For Teen Cancer America In LA

Derek Boshier, artist who worked with David Bowie and The Clash, dies aged 87

Latest News

See more Latest News

Building ruins visible next to a lake

Ruins of a long-sunken Greek village emerge as drought saps vital reservoir

NATO has been criticised for its Charli XCX-style Instagram post calling for peace

'This can't be real': NATO criticised for 'tone-deaf' Instagram post in style of Charli XCX's 'Brat' album
London’s Metropolitan Police is being criticised for axing part of its Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) programme across the 32 London Boroughs.

Exclusive: Met Police criticised for cutting volunteer cadet programme due to "challenging resourcing situation”
Exterior of entrance to police station in Linz, Germany

Man who threatened to kill police officers in Germany ‘had extremist motive’

Police forensic officers in Dalston, east London, near where three adults and a child have been injured

Drive-by shooting suspect accused of 'nearly killing four' - including child - outside restaurant denies attempted murder
A welcome sign for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening night of Toronto Film Festival

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-PROTEST-INVESTIGATION-ASSAULT-WOMEN

Daughter of man who drugged wife and 'invited men to rape her' calls him 'one of greatest sexual predators of all time'
Palestinan flag in Ramallah

American woman fatally shot in West Bank, say doctors

A new Labour MP has resigned from Government to run as a select committee chair, in a move branded “extraordinary” by colleagues.

New Labour MP Shaun Davies makes surprise resignation to run as housing select committee chairman
China Asia Typhoon

A million people flee their homes as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit