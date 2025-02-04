Actor and comedian Brian Murphy dies aged 92

Actor Brian Murphy in character as George Roper in sitcom series George And Mildred. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Actor and comedian Brian Murphy, who was best known for starring in Man About The House and George and Mildred, has died aged 92.

Murphy passed away at his home in Kent on Sunday.

He first came to the public's attention with Man About The House, a popular sitcom that began airing in 1973 and saw the actor play landlord George Roper.

The show featured landlords George and Mildred Roper, played by the late Yootha Joyce, and was considered controversial for the time as it featured two single women living with a man.

When the show ended in 1976, Murphy starred in the spin-off, titled George And Mildred, which ran until 1979.

He also starred as Alvin Smedley in Last Of The Summer Wine.

Actors Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce in character as George and Mildred Roper. Picture: Getty

Murphy's friend and agent Thomas Bowington paid tribute to his "talent and humanity", adding that he was a "joyful and profoundly good-hearted man".

He is survived by his wife, Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan, as well as their two sons.

"I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate," she said. "Brian who I will love forever."

Brian Murphy in Last of the Summer Wine (far left) with Peter Sallis, Frank Thornton, Keith Clifford. Picture: Alamy

Born on the Isle of Wight, Murphy was a member of the Theatre Workshop, founded by Joan Littlewood, and he was a jobbing actor before appearing in TV shows including The Avengers and Z-Cars.

In 1993, he starred in the first major stage version of The Invisible Man, based on the science fiction classic by HG Wells.

He also appeared on a host of other TV shows including comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, Benidorm and This Is Jinsy.

In later years he voiced the character Mr Lovelybuns for the animated series Claude, based on Alex T Smith's best-selling books.