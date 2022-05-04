Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA after backlash over trans jokes

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before appearing to make a joke about the man being trans.

Mr Chappelle was performing in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival when he was attacked live on stage.

Brianna Sacks, a reporter at the show, said just as the show was ending "a man charged and tackled" the comedian.

She said security "rushed and started punching and kicking the s*** out of Chappelle's attacker".

She wrote on Twitter: "Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.

"LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance."

A spokeswoman for the Hollywood Bowl said an investigation has been launched.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time," she added.

Read more: Madeleine McCann breakthrough: 'Fibres from toddler's pyjamas found in suspect's van'

In a clip from the audience shared on social media, Chappelle appeared to joke "it was a trans man" after being attacked.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man with a badly injured arm being put in an ambulance.

Jimmy Carr shared a selfie taken with the fellow comedian and described his Los Angeles show as "crazy".

He tweeted: "The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary Dave Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone's ok."

The controversial comic has faced recent criticism over his jokes about the transgender community.

Dave Chappelle attends the Opening Night Party presented by NETFLIX IS A JOKE. Picture: Getty

Netflix workers staged a walkout in October in protest of his new comedy special, The Closer, in which the comedian has been accused of making transphobic jokes.

The comedian said "gender is a fact" and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her remarks about the concept of biological sex.

Here’s the guy who jumped Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/kkmIhH685a — Lenny Del Earnhardt (@lennydelray) May 4, 2022

Chappelle has expressed transphobic opinions in the past, like in 2016 when he said he didn’t want “a woman with a dick” using the urinal next to him in the bathroom.

He also defended ex-US President Donald Trump’s ban on allowing transgender people into the military.

The attack follows Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary Dave Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone’s ok. pic.twitter.com/Jji0mv2ub6 — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) May 4, 2022

It prompted members of the comedy community, including Jack Whitehall and Kathy Griffin, to voice their fears that performers are no longer safe on stage.

More follows...