Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA after backlash over trans jokes

4 May 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 09:30

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.
Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before appearing to make a joke about the man being trans.

Mr Chappelle was performing in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival when he was attacked live on stage.

Brianna Sacks, a reporter at the show, said just as the show was ending "a man charged and tackled" the comedian.

She said security "rushed and started punching and kicking the s*** out of Chappelle's attacker".

She wrote on Twitter: "Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.

"LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance."

A spokeswoman for the Hollywood Bowl said an investigation has been launched.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time," she added.

Read more: Madeleine McCann breakthrough: 'Fibres from toddler's pyjamas found in suspect's van'

In a clip from the audience shared on social media, Chappelle appeared to joke "it was a trans man" after being attacked.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man with a badly injured arm being put in an ambulance.

Jimmy Carr shared a selfie taken with the fellow comedian and described his Los Angeles show as "crazy".

He tweeted: "The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary Dave Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone's ok."

The controversial comic has faced recent criticism over his jokes about the transgender community.

Dave Chappelle attends the Opening Night Party presented by NETFLIX IS A JOKE
Dave Chappelle attends the Opening Night Party presented by NETFLIX IS A JOKE. Picture: Getty

Netflix workers staged a walkout in October in protest of his new comedy special, The Closer, in which the comedian has been accused of making transphobic jokes.

The comedian said "gender is a fact" and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her remarks about the concept of biological sex.

Chappelle has expressed transphobic opinions in the past, like in 2016 when he said he didn’t want “a woman with a dick” using the urinal next to him in the bathroom.

He also defended ex-US President Donald Trump’s ban on allowing transgender people into the military.

The attack follows Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It prompted members of the comedy community, including Jack Whitehall and Kathy Griffin, to voice their fears that performers are no longer safe on stage.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

Retail prices are up 2.7% on last year

Cost of living crisis: Shop prices rise at highest rate in more than a decade

Breaking
Ursula Von der Leyen has announced plans for EU countries to ban all Russian oil imports

EU unveils plan to ban all Russian oil imports as part of new sanctions package

Kingston Crown Court, where Tarek Namouz, 42, of no fixed address, faces eight charges of entering into a terror funding arrangement.

Ex-pub landlord accused of sending Covid loans to fund Isis in Syria

Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, and Emma Tustin, who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are set to have their sentences reviewed.

Wayne Couzens and killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to have prison sentences reviewed

Zara Phythian's husband has claimed the couple's 'victim' is 'jealous' of his wife's success.

'I'm no paedophile': Husband of Marvel actress claims sex abuse victim 'jealous' of wife

Energy providers face a three-week deadline.

Energy suppliers face three-week deadline in review over direct debit rip-off hikes

German investigators have discovered "evidence" of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann breakthrough: 'Fibres from toddler's pyjamas found in suspect's van'

A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

Donald Trump could return for a second term of "revenge".

Donald Trump could return for a second term of 'revenge', says former top diplomat

Susanna Reid has revealed a 77-year-old woman who rides buses all day because she can't afford to heat her home, was left "disappointed" after Boris Johnson failed to offer a solution to help.

Pensioner who takes buses to keep warm 'disappointed' after PM fails to offer solution

Oksana and Victor during their first dance

Moment Ukrainian nurse has first wedding dance after losing both legs in mine blast

Socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has gone on trial.

Petra Ecclestone's ex James Stunt accused of being part of £266m money-laundering scheme

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his Wakefield seat

Imran Ahmad Khan quits as Wakefield MP after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A TikTok rapper has been jailed for life after sexually assaulting six women at knifepoint

'Camden doorstep rapist' jailed for life after attacking six women at knifepoint

The US Supreme Court could be preparing to get rid of abortion rights

What is the Roe V Wade abortion law and why does it affect abortion rights?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian pregnant woman Alyona, 20, holds her son Sergei, 1, as they wait for boarding during an evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Russia hits eastern towns amid hopes for more evacuations from steel plant
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

Plumes of smoke from wildfires near Las Vegas, New Mexico

Governor of US state seeks disaster status amid battle to control wildfire
Residents line up for mass Covid-19 testing in Beijing

Beijing closes 10% of subway stations in bid to stem Covid spread
A passerby pauses at a memorial for the people killed in mass shooting in Sacramento, California

Prosecutors charge three with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
Supreme Court Abortion

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

US president Joe Biden

Biden blasts Supreme Court’s abortion draft ruling

Supreme Court Abortion

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump businesses and inaugural committee to pay out £600,000 to settle lawsuit
Brittney Griner

US basketball star being wrongfully detained in Russia, say US officials

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr has claimed the upcoming local elections are the practice round for the Tories and Labour.

Andrew Marr: Tories and Labour warm up for the next general election
Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'
Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police