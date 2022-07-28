Complete guide to the Commonwealth Games 2022

28 July 2022, 15:05

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The 22nd Commonwealth Games are starting this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here is everything you need to know about the events.

When do the Commonwealth Games start?

The Commonwealth Games begin on Thursday July 28.

The opening ceremony begins at 7pm at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, and will run until 10.30pm.

Read more: Prince Charles to hail diversity of Commonwealth as its 'strength' in speech to leaders

The events themselves will then begin on Friday July 29.

The first day will see badminton, hockey, table tennis, swimming and basketball, among many others.

The games run until August 8, when the closing ceremony will be held at the same stadium, which is the main athletics venue of the Games.

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Where are the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games are being held in a number of venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

The venues include the Alexander Stadium, Coventry Arena, Edgbaston Stadium, Sutton Park, the University of Birmingham, Victoria Lane and Lee Valley Velo Park.

There will be 11 days of events. Picture: Alamy

What is the full schedule of the Commonwealth Games?

The full schedule for the Commonwealth Games includes aquatic sports such as diving and swimming, team games such as hockey, rugby and cricket, and smaller ones such table tennis.

The full schedule can be viewed on the Commonwealth Games 2022 website.

The Games will be held at events across Birmingham and the West Midlands. Picture: Alamy

Can I still get tickets for the Commonwealth Games?

There was a major release of tickets on April 19, but there are still some available.

Tickets for swimming, mountain biking, cycling time trial, road race, artistic gymnastics, and the triathlons are all fully booked, with only resale tickets available.

Read more: The Lions are the lazy ones! Nadine Dorries wades into England’s Lionesses sexism row

However there are still tickets for all the other sports, as well as limited availability for the ceremonies.

Tickets for the Games start from £8 for under 16s, or £15 for adults.

You can buy them from the Commonwealth Games 2022 website.

