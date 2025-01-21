Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The company run by Captain Tom's daughter and her husband has collapsed, with accounts revealing the firm had just £149 worth of assets to its name.

The low sum comes despite company accounts for 'Club Nook' revealing last year's assets totalled £336,300.

The company, formed by Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, David, was created to manage the finances and intellectual property of the late army officer.

The army veteran, who raised £39 million for NHS Covid charities by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, later releasing his memoir, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day - with the funds held by the organisation.

According to documents seen by the MailOnline, accounts to April 2024 revealed the company owes creditors in the region of £67,000. Liabilities were recorded as standing at £19,246 net, compared to 106,104 in the black the previous year.

It comes just a week after Captain Tom’s daughter reportedly took her controversial £2.25m country mansion off the market after failing to find a buyer.

Captain Tom raised £39 million for NHS Covid charities with his walks. Picture: Alamy

In the memoir's prologue, Captain Tom spoke of "a chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name."

However, following its release and the army veteran's subsequent death in 2021, it emerged Ms Ingram-Moore and her partner had squandered the publishing advance from the book.

It follows a damming 30-page report published by the Charity Commission in November, which found the Ingram-Moores benefited 'significantly' through their association with the high-profile Captain Tom Foundation.

The Charity Commission was told the £1.47 million book advance was paid to Club Nook, set up in April 2020.

However, only £1 from each book sale ever went to the charity.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Failings found in the 30-page report include:

The couple misled the public about a payment of nearly £1.5m from Captain Tom's books, none of which went to the foundation

She claimed incorrectly that £18,000 she was given for charity appearances was in a personal capacity, rather than for the foundation

She and her husband used the foundation in a planning application for a spa and pool annex on the grounds of their house

Ms Ingram-Moore made 'disingenuous' statements about her salary demands as CEO of the charity

There was also confusion over handling of intellectual property rights, which the commission said were owned by the family but offered to the foundation to use without the right agreements in place, leading to possible financial losses to the charity

It comes a week after her seven-bed Bedfordshire mansion has been on the market for nearly a year, with Hannah Ingram-Moore demanding a whopping £2.25m for the infamous property.

However, Ms Ingram-Moore has been unable to find a buyer after she was found to have used the charity set up in her father’s name to "significant" personal benefit.

The Grade II listed property no longer appears on major sites such as Zoopla and Rightmove and estate agents Fine and Country told The Sun it is "no longer appointed as the agents".

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin put the 3.5-acre property on the market just months after losing an appeal to keep the spa they were building in its garden.

Bedfordshire County Council demanded the spa be knocked down after the couple claimed it would be used as part of the Captain Tom Foundation “and its charitable objectives”.