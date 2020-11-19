ComparetheMarket fined £17.9million for keeping home insurance costs artificially high

19 November 2020, 08:58

Sergei the Meerkat is seen during the Comparethemarket.com TV adverts
Sergei the Meerkat is seen during the Comparethemarket.com TV adverts. Picture: Getty

Price comparison site ComparetheMarket has been fined £17.9 million after the watchdog authority found that clauses in its contracts with home insurers broke competition law.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the website prohibited home insurers on its platform from offering lower prices on other comparison websites, ensuring it was not undercut elsewhere.

As a result, competition between CompareTheMarket and its rivals was restricted and it is likely to have resulted in customers paying higher insurance premiums, the CMA said.

Michael Grenfell, the CMA's executive director for enforcement, said: "Price comparison websites are excellent for consumers.

"They promote competition between providers, offer choice for customers, and make it easier for consumers to find the best bargains.

"It is therefore unacceptable that CompareTheMarket, which has been the largest price comparison site for home insurance for several years, used clauses in its contracts that restricted home insurers from offering bigger discounts on competing websites - so limiting the bargains potentially available to consumers.

Read more: Pfizer-BioNTech says its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective

"Digital markets can yield great benefits for competition, and therefore for consumers.

"We are determined to secure those benefits, and to ensure that competition is not illegitimately restricted."

But ComparetheMarket said it was disappointed by the decision and that it did not recognise the CMA's analysis of the market.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "CompareTheMarket.com is disappointed with the CMA's decision and does not recognise its analysis of the home insurance market.

"We fundamentally disagree with the conclusions the CMA has drawn and will be carefully examining the detailed rationale behind the decision and considering all of our options.

"For 14 years CompareTheMarket.com and the other price comparison websites have revolutionised the way in which consumers shop for their insurance.

"In the past year alone, we have helped more than six million customers save money.

"We will continue to deliver on our mission to drive competition, transparency and choice that benefits consumers, so our customers get the best deals possible."

An investigation by Which? in 2018 found that some price comparison websites offering car insurance had multiple errors.

Millions were "not getting a clear picture from the websites they visit", the consumer's association concluded.

Customers are recommended to search on more than one price comparison website when buying utilities, financial products and services.

Read more: Christmas lockdown: Families could face a month of restrictions for festive meet

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The PS5 has been dubbed a "new era for gaming"

PS5 UK console launch: Which shops have stock? What does it cost? Launch day latest
Election 2020 Georgia

Biden and Trump await results of Georgia recount

owl

What a hoot! Tiny owl rescued from giant Christmas tree

Virus Outbreak Asia

Samoa PM appeals for calm after first coronavirus case

Virus Outbreak Africa Second Surge

Africa records two million coronavirus cases amid fears of fresh surge
Honduras Tropical Weather

Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

What are the Christmas Covid rules?

Boris Johnson has outlined a 10 point green plan to tackle climate change

Boris Johnson’s 10 Point Plan: From electric cars to more wind farms

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: If we start reversing the figures then we all can look forward to a better Christmas
Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn

Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn
James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'

James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'
England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst calls for ban on children heading footballs

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst calls for ban on children heading footballs
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC following a report by the spending watchdog

Business Secretary reacts to spending watchdog's Covid PPE report
The Assistant Commissioner was speaking exclusively to LBC

Top counter-terror cop on release of 100s of convicted terrorists from prison

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London