Complainer in SNP Wesminster sexual harassment scandal wants new investigation

24 June 2022, 15:29

Ian Blackford is still under pressure over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation
Ian Blackford is still under pressure over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

The man who was sexually harassed by SNP MP Patrick Grady has slammed the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford for making a "horrible ordeal" worse - and has called for the party whip to be removed from MP Patricia Gibson despite her winning her appeal against a finding of sexual misconduct by parliamentary authorities.

The SNP staffer, who was 19 at the time of the incident, said it had been "excruciating" for him to listen to Mr Blackford attempt to explain his support for the Glasgow North MP and rejected his claim that he did not have the power to remove the party whip.

He also said Mr Blackford should remove the whip from Patricia Gibson MP, despite her being cleared this week on appeal of a sexual misconduct charge, and his complaint against her reinvestigated when the new SNP process is implemented.

Responding to Mr Blackford's TV interviews last night, the complainer told LBC: "It was excruciating for me to see him still defend not only his actions, but defend Patrick's actions and defend the weak sanction that the party have dealt out.

"The sanction that Patrick Grady received was from the independent Expert Panel to the House of Commons. It was not advice to the Scottish National Party, they have their own process to follow, and it's not that they just mirror as he [Blackford] put it, the panel's sanction.

"And he was saying that he as leader of the Westminster group does not have the power to remove the whip from an MP in his group. That's a lie and I know it's a lie because when I worked in the whip’s office we had to deal with the issue of Margaret Ferrier [the MP who broke Covid rules] and it was Patrick Grady's decision as chief whip to remove the whip from Margaret, from the direction of Ian Blackford."

He added: "It seems to me really what's happened is the sanction dealt out was two days and the party have looked at that and thought, brilliant, only two days we'll just do the same."

He said there were also outstanding questions for Mr Blackford including just what support he believes he did offer the complainer - who has alleged he was "abandoned and isolated" by the SNP Westminster group and party.

"It's been a really horrible ordeal for me to go through and it's only getting worse the more that Ian talks and tries to defend himself," he said. "I heard him say that he's done nothing wrong. But meanwhile, he's still trying to apologise for the actions of Patrick Grady, who is solely responsible for his actions.

"Nicola Sturgeon also apologised yesterday for his actions. What they need to do is take effective action on Patrick Grady not to apologise for his actions."

The young man, who is considering legal action against the SNP, also expressed his "disappointment" in the IEP's decision to overturn the Standard Commissioner's finding of sexual misconduct on the part of Patricia Gibson.

The North Ayrshire and Arran MP had initially been found guilty of breaking the MP's code of conduct by the Standards Commissioner, but the Independent Expert Panel overturned that decision when she appealed.

It had been alleged that she had been "stroking" the complainer while drunk in the Commons' Strangers Bar in 2020 and had persistently asking him to "come home and shag me".

Mrs Gibson appealed the ruling - and said the complaint had been "malicious". The IEP granted her appeal saying the initial investigation had been "materially flawed" but that the complaint had not been "vexatious".

The MP said she felt "exonerated" and that her "reputation has been wrongly and repeatedly traduced in the press and on social media, which has also jeopardised my personal safety with threats, abuse and harassment."

However the complainer said he had "lost all faith" in the independent complaints scheme and had asked the IEP for more clarity on how it came to its decision to uphold her appeal.

"I'm really disappointed because if anybody's read the report, they will see why the case has been closed and why Patricia Gibson has not actually been cleared of anything," he said.

"The report states that they bungled the investigation and instead of reinvestigating my complaint, they've made the decision to go ahead and close the case without really much explanation to myself.

"I've asked for further explanation from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme and the IEP but I've received no response from them.

"Patricia denies everything. She denies what happened that night because she was too drunk to remember what happened. Well, I remember what happened, as the multiple witnesses who came forward to the investigation and corroborated what I said do, so it's a massive confusion to me why they've done this and now they're just not explaining why.

"Of course, there's a wider issue of how the SNP deal with this. It's my view that a proper investigation needs to take place because it would uphold my complaint.

"The SNP have quite rightly said that they're going to launch a review and how they deal with these things and have a look at how they deal with harassment complaints. It's my view that if they're serious about that, Patricia Gibson should have the whip removed until the party have implemented this new process and then use it for my complaints with her and that the whip should be removed from Patricia until that happens."

The SNP and the IEP have been asked for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The US Supreme Court has voted to overturn the historic Roe v Wade ruling.

US abortion rights overturned as historic Roe v Wade ruling scrapped by Supreme Court

Andrew Marr said Tories wanting to challenge the PM should ‘do it now’

'If you're going to challenge Boris, do it now': Marr reacts to double by-election wipeout

James Watson has been jailed for 15 years for Rikki Neave's murder

Murderer who lured tragic Rikki Neave, 6, to his death jailed for 15 years

Primark in Romford

Two-week-old baby plunges down escalator in front of shoppers in Primark

The Met police is being investigated for seven more strip searches carried out on children

Watchdog to investigate 7 more instances of Met strip searching children as young as 14

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles at a meeting in Rwanda.

Smile for the cameras: Charles and Boris meet face-to-face amid 'Rwanda row'

Londoners face more Tube strikes

London Underground faces summer of strikes as Tube workers vote for walkouts

The Government's new tool helps you find out how much National Insurance you will pay.

Will you pay less tax? Online calculator reveals if you'll be better off after NI changes

Allies rally round Boris in the wake of by-election humiliation

Allies battle to keep Boris afloat as PM goes swimming in wake of by-election humiliation

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar claims Boris Johnson's by-election losses undermine SNP's independence drive

Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price dodges jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

'Uh oh, I don't feel great': Drowning swimmer breaks silence after coach's dramatic rescue

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to Aberdeen.

Sunak denies 'syphoning' oil and gas profits to 'bankroll' Treasury plans

Queen back riding

Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supreme Court Abortion

Right to abortion overturned by US Supreme Court

Cop26 – Glasgow

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ due to global food shortage

Spain Morocco Migrants

130 migrants breach border between Morocco and Spanish enclave
Italy Pompeii Turtle

Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction
Afghanistan Earthquake

Aftershock hits eastern Afghanistan after quake death toll rises to 1,150
Norway Bow and Arrow attack

Norwegian sentenced to psychiatric care after bow-and-arrow murders
The sculpture of prominent Italian poet Dante Alighieri is protected by sandbags, on Vladimir’s Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian army to retreat from battered city to avoid encirclement
Wallyford crash

Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed
Afghans pray for relatives killed in the earthquake at a burial site in Gayan village, Paktika province

Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 1,150 people
A demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister back at police during protests against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador

One dead and dozens hurt on 12th day of protesting in Ecuador

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London