Con man jailed after trying to trick elderly couple into paying him for roofing work he hadn't done

9 June 2023, 15:13

Tommy Taylor tried to con an elderly couple out of £1,000
Tommy Taylor tried to con an elderly couple out of £1,000. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Kit Heren

A callous con man has been sent to prison for trying to trick an elderly couple out of £1,000 - with the whole scam caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Taylor, 31, of Stourport-on-Severn near Birmingham, was caught on a doorbell camera approaching the victim’s address in Fernhill Heath in November last year, and demanding £1,000 for roofing work which never took place.

At first the victim, who appears to be an elderly man, can be heard saying he doesn't have the cash at home, bu will go and get it from a cash machine. Taylor encourages him to do so and says he will come back later.

Another doorbell video shows Taylor returning and the victim telling him: "I've paid you."

Taylor replies: 'You haven't mate. I'm the manager. I'm from the thingy, you haven't paid me. You probably gave the money to someone else. I'm the manager look. I've got ID."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Police footage shows man trying to con elderly couple

The pensioner then says he is going to call the police and Taylor walks off quickly, telling the victim: 'Well I'll send the thingy then."

Taylor was arrested in February 2023. He denied trying to defraud the couple, and said that people had sent him to the house whom he believed had done the roofing work.

But he was convicted of fraud by false representation and Worcester Magistrates Court and jailed for 26 weeks. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £150.

Read more: Woman in her 30s dies on holiday in Center Parcs as police probe 'unexplained' death

Read more: 'There is no one to blame, it was God's will': Boy, 14, who died in west Lothian school had undetected heart condition

Tommy Taylor was jailed for 26 weeks
Tommy Taylor was jailed for 26 weeks. Picture: West Mercia Police

Detective Constable Simon Lloyd said: “I’m pleased to see this verdict and hope this offers  some closure and reassurance to the victim and his family.

“The criminal targeting of vulnerable persons in West Mercia will not be tolerated and we will investigate every avenue to bring those offenders to justice.

“This case is a shining example of how people’s homes can be protected with the use of home security cameras and I am sure the evidence gained played a very large part in the Magistrates’ verdict.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Young Dolph

Man pleads guilty over fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday

British girl, 3, out of surgery and watching TV after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Macron confirms

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi readmitted to hospital for medical checks

Breaking
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP triggering a by-election in her constituency

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering by-election

explosion

Video shows ‘Ukrainian tank’ blown up by Russian helicopter was a tractor

Pensioner John Foster leaves his will out every night in case he dies

'I'm just here existing': Pensioner with no family leaves will out every night in case he dies

Russia Ukraine War

Iran helping Russia build drone factory east of Moscow for war in Ukraine – US

Russia Belarus

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus next month, says Putin

Hamdan Aslam died at his west Lothian school on Tuesday

'There is no one to blame, it was God's will': Boy, 14, who died in west Lothian school had undetected heart condition

Bambos Charalambous who has been suspended by Labour following a complaint about his conduct

Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended by the party after complaint about his conduct

Netherlands Crimea Ukraine

Crimean museums’ treasures to go to Ukraine after Dutch legal battle

Putin has confirmed the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus from July

Russia deploys nuclear weapons to Belarus in Putin's dramatic escalation of Ukraine war

Hong Kong Giant Ducks

Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong

Ethiopia UN Food Aid

UN agency suspends food aid to Ethiopia due to diversion of supplies

Lebanon Israel

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at protesters near Lebanese border

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday

British girl, 3, among children stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker named, as Emmanuel Macron visits hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Center Parcs at Elveden in Suffolk

Woman in her 30s dies on holiday in Center Parcs as police probe 'unexplained' death

Sudan

UN envoy to Sudan no longer welcome in country, authorities say

Russia Ukraine

Three injured in drone attack on Russian city near Ukrainian border

Sweden Thunberg Climate

Greta Thunberg says ‘fight only just begun’ after her final school strike

The cows trampled dog walkers on two separate occasions

Aristocrat fined £15,000 after cows trample dog walkers leaving them fearing for their lives
Jessica Poole, 18, and Josh Alexander, 21, were killed in the horror crash

Heartbreak as young couple expecting baby boy killed in horror crash with lorry

The Pope

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

Three people, including two students were seriously injured in an attack at Blundell’s School in Devon

Teen arrested after three people suffer multiple injuries in ‘serious assault’ at £41,000-a-year Devon boarding school
China Honduras

Honduran president visits China after ending ties with Taiwan

Labour has blamed the "damage" the Conservatives have done to the economy

Labour's Rachel Reeves rows back £28bn green prosperity plan as Tories 'crashed the economy'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit