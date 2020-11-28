Brexit: 'Concede on fishing and bring fresh thinking to talks', UK tells EU

Britain has urged the EU to concede on fishing rights for a deal to be struck. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Britain has told the European Union to concede on fishing rights and bring "fresh thinking" to Brexit talks ahead of what could be the last week of negotiations.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier was in London this weekend for talks with his UK counterpart Lord David Frost.

Following their exchange, Downing Street said a lot of work still remains to be done despite progress being made across many areas.

However, significant gaps are said to remain on the bloc's access to UK fishing waters when the transition period ends on 31 December.

Reports last week suggested that Mr Barnier recently said Europe could accept a 15-18 per cent cut in its share of fishing rights in UK waters, but British officials were said to have immediately rejected the offer.

A government source said: "These figures are risible, and the EU side know full well that we would never accept this.

"There seems to be a failure from the Commission to internalise the scale of change needed as we become an independent nation."

The government has repeatedly said it is willing to end negotiations without a deal if the EU refuses to budge, with talks having been deadlocked for months over fishing rights and other issues.

They include the governance of any deal and the "level playing field" conditions aimed at preventing unfair competition by cutting standards or increasing state subsidies.

But ahead of what No 10 said could be the final week of negotiations, a source close to the talks said: "Over the coming days we will continue to negotiate with creativity and intensity.

"We hope that the EU will come with some fresh thinking because what we've seen so far doesn't cut it. They must understand that we are not going to sell out our sovereignty."

Mr Barnier arrived in London on Friday night telling reporters that he would continue to work with "patience and determination" to reach an agreement.

Face-to-face negotiations were paused earlier this month after one of his team tested positive for coronavirus, but in-person discussions resumed on Saturday morning.