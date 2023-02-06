'Very out of character': Concerns growing for 11-year-old girl missing for 24 hours as police issue fresh appeal

By Kieran Kelly

Concerns are growing for an 11-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than 24 hours after she was last seen in a Scottish town centre yesterday evening.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen at around 5.45pm on Sunday at the Interchange in the town centre in Galashiels, Scotland.

Police said they have a possible further sighting of her walking alone in Melrose Road around 10 minutes later, close to the Queen Centre sports facility.

It is believed she could have been heading in the direction of her home. There have been no other confirmed sightings since then.

Kaitlyn is described as being around 4ft 11in tall, of slim build and with long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Detective Superintendent Catriona Paton said the police are keeping an "open mind" about Kaitlyn's disappearance.

She said: "As you can imagine we are approaching nearly 24 hours since that last confirmed sighting and we are growing increasingly concerned for Kaitlyn's safety and her wellbeing.

"Her family are facing the most distressing of times and are longing to know that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well."

She added that a number of resources and specialist teams have been brought into the search, including specialist drivers, mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire service.

Detective Paton added: "The community response so far has been really encouraging.

"This is a huge operation. We have got all of our resources in this area focused on the priority of tracing Kaitlyn safe and well.

"I have no information at this time to suggest that Kaitlyn has come to any specific harm."

Police have also set up a portal where information about her disappearance can be submitted.