Concert for Ukraine: Nile Rodgers and Tom Odell join star-studded line up

Concert For Ukraine. . Picture: LBC

By Megan Hinton

Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tom Odell and The Kingdom Choir have been added to the glittering line up for a star-studded concert raising money for Ukraine.

Acts including Becky Hill and the Manic Street Preachers have also been confirmed for the line up alongside Global radio hosts Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton.

Tickets for the live two-hour spectacular on Tuesday March 29, to raise funds for Humanitarian appeal, will go on sale March 22, from midday.

They will join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures.

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast. The concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd) at midday from www.ticketfactory.com.

Speaking about the event Nile Rodgers: "In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters.

"At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that westand with them, that we are family.

"I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, ‘Music never lets you down.’"

Whilst The Kingdom Choir added: "We stand with all those who are fleeing their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine. As a gospel choir we sing of love and pray for peace throughout the world. As Dr Martin Luther King Jr said 'injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere'.

"All people of Ukraine deserve to be free from threat and danger."

Tom Odell said: "Like so many people, I’ve been devastated to see the events unfolding in Ukraine. With this in mind, I’m honoured to be a part of ITV’s Ukraine fundraising special, raising money and awareness for the people that need it the most."

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

ITV has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, most recently through an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021.

Additionally, ITV has raised £60 million for Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s global work since the show began, and regularly raises awareness of different charitable causes and organisations through daytime and regional news coverage.

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance.

The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

Further announcements will be made in the coming days.

