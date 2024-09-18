Conjoined twins who were fused at the head separated by British surgeon in marathon operation

18 September 2024, 12:18

Conjoined twins Minal and Mirha were separated by a British surgeon
Conjoined twins Minal and Mirha were separated by a British surgeon. Picture: Gemini Untwined

By Kit Heren

A pair of twins who were joined at the head have been separated in a lengthy and complex operation led by a British surgeon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Minal and Mirha, who are less than a year old, were craniopagus twins - a very small subsection of conjoined twins, who are already very rare.

The twins were taken from their home country of Pakistan to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, for the operation.

Professor Noor ul Owase Jeelani, a British surgeon from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, led the separation process along with local surgeons.

The operations were especially complicated because Minal and Mirha share blood vessels and brain tissue.

Conjoined twins Minal and Mirha before the operation to separate them

The twins were separated over multiple operations stretching over three months, with the last procedure taking 14 hours.

They are now recovering and are expected to return home and live normal lives.

The surgery was organised and supported by Gemini Untwined, a charity that specialises in separating conjoined twins. Minal and Mirha were referred to the charity when they were only a few weeks old. The team decided they could separate them after a detailed medical review.

The surgeons trained ahead of the surgery with software that combines 3D digital content with the physical world. This helped them work more precisely during the operations themselves.

Prof Jeelani has completed several conjoined twin separations before. Gemini Untwined say they are the only charity that researches and carries out life-saving operations on craniopagus twins.

Minal and Mirha before the operation
Minal and Mirha before the operation. Picture: Gemini Untwined

Prof Jeelani, who founded the charity, said: "It is an honour to be part of this team who have successfully completed Gemini Untwined’s eighth separation of craniopagus twins.

"To be able to give these girls and their family a new future where they can live independently and enjoy their childhood is a special privilege.

Minal and Mirha with their parents after the operation
Minal and Mirha with their parents after the operation. Picture: Gemini Untwined
The twins after the operation
The twins after the operation. Picture: Gemini Untwined

“This was truly a global effort, with twins from Pakistan being separated in Türkiye with expertise and support of a UK based team with professions from seven different countries."

The surgeons at work
The surgeons at work. Picture: Gemini Untwined

Prof Jeelani added: “With every set of twins we refine our thinking, our techniques and technology leading to better and better results.

"A lot of the knowledge and skill required to undertake cases of this complexity is gained from the high volume of complex cases that we undertake within the NHS and UCL.

The surgeons practising with the mixed reality system
The surgeons practising with the mixed reality system. Picture: Gemini Untwined

"It is a beautiful example of us sharing knowledge to benefit the wider world and a model for how things could and should be done."

Some 40% of craniopagus twins die in childbirth or are stillborn. If unseparated, their life expectancy is low.

